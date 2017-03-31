Lions start Collingwood charter

COLLINGWOOD - A new Lions club comes to Collingwood and will be Chartered in the near future when men and women celebrate their Charter Night.

A-12 district governor Len Day said. “I am proud to welcome these men and women into Lions. Collingwood will be proud to have such a fine group serving their community,”

The Collingwood Lions Club plans to become involved with various Fund Raising and Community Service events living up to the Lions motto of “we serve”

Lions clubs are groups of men and women who identify needs within the community and work together to fulfill those needs. For more information or to get involved with the Collingwood Lions Club, please contact the club by e-mail collingwoodlionsclub@gmail.com or through its Facebook page, facebook.com/collingwoodlionsclub.

Lions Clubs International is the world’s largest service club organization with more than 1.3 million members in approximately 45,000 clubs in more than 200 countries and geographical areas around the world. Since 1917, Lions clubs have aided the blind and visually impaired and made a strong commitment to community service and serving youth throughout the world. For more information about Lions Clubs International, visit the website at www.lionsclubs.org.