Local hygienist gives from the heart

COLLINGWOOD -It’s tough to put your best smile forward if you don’t have the money to see a health specialist.

Laura LaChance hopes that she might be able to alleviate some of that pressure by opening up her Blue Horizon Dental Hygiene Clinic April 8 by providing no cost dental hygiene services during The Gift From The Heart event.

“I know that there are a lot of people in our community that are fixed incomes or they are on disability incomes or they just can’t get access to service,” said LaChance. “It is really unfortunate that Health Canada doesn’t recognize mouth care as part of total health care and I’m doing this because I know how important it is for your total health.

The Gift From The Heart event started in 2009 by Bev Woods, an independent registered dental hygienist in Trenton, Ontario.

The idea was simple, to set aside one-day event for Registered Dental Hygienists to open their hearts and clinics to give back to the community and to not only offer no cost dental hygiene care, but also to bring public awareness to the large number of Ontarians who are unable to afford oral healthcare or have difficulty accessing services.

It is also a day to bring awareness to the public that Oral Health comprises more than just teeth and gum care, and is the key to your overall health. Many people take for granted the value of some of the most basic information that is learned through regular preventive oral care appointments.

Last year was the first year that LaChance had a chance to offer the program but was delighted with the response that she received.

“If you are eligible there are free dental care for children 17 years old and under through the government’s Healthy Smiles Ontario program,” said LaChance. “The problem is that even if a parent can afford to send their children to a dentist, because who wants to see their child in pain, the parents look at what is important, food and shelter, and they won’t go.”

Last year LaChance saw a number of people during the event and the response was the same.

“Everybody is just so appreciative, after it is over they come cautiously to the desk and ask are you sure I don’t have to pay anything,” said LaChance. And then she hears the sadly familiar, “We have children, we are trying to do our best for the kids but there is no money left for mom or dad.”

“It just makes you feel good to make other people feel good and not make them feel like they are asking for a handout,” said LaChance.

This year’s event takes place April 8 at LaChance’s clinic in downtown Collingwood and is by appointment only. This event is open to adults as well as children. Your response to some simple questions will determine your eligibility. Call or send an email to get started, space is limited and is based on a first come first served basis.

Call 705-446-9996 or send an e-mail to laura@bluehorizondentalhygiene.com for more information.

