Penner signs with University of Waterloo

COLLINGWOOD - Collingwood Collegiate Institute’s (CCI) senior boys’ basketball captain has been recruited by the University of Waterloo.

Cameron Penner, 17, who was featured as the Athlete of the Week in the Dec. 16 Enterprise-Bulletin, is excited to play for the Waterloo Warriors.

“I can’t wait to get on the court with my new coaches and teammates and go to battle each and every day,” he said through a University of Waterloo press release.

“Waterloo is a perfect fit for me as a student athlete,” Penner told the Enterprise-Bulletin.

Penner said he had multiple offers and took his time deciding because he was looking for the best academic and sports fit.

The honours student has been accepted in Waterloo’s kinesiology co-op program and will begin his studies in September.

“It provides me with an opportunity to stay relatively close to home while attending a highly reputable post-second institution.”

In choosing Waterloo, Penner will receive the maximum $4,500 sports scholarship.

Part of his decision to choose Waterloo came from the persistence of the Warrior coaches in recruiting him.

Warrior head coach Justin Gunter said has he is “thrilled” to have recruited Penner, a six-foot-seven inch, 207 pound lefty.

“We have been recruiting Can for well over a year and the more we got to know Cam and his mom Polly, we knew Can would be a great fit in our program. He will add much needed size and toughness to the Warrior lineup,” he said through the university press release.

Gunter added that he is impressed by Penner’s “great energy, effort and passion,” for the game.

“Everything Cam does on the court is to help his team win and having that mentality is something that translates very well to the U SPORTS level.”

CCI senior boys basketball coach Daryl Sproule agreed that Waterloo coaches have been very keen on Penner.

“They’ve been very supportive with his high school team. They attended many games. We had an assistant coach at a practice,” he said.

Sproule said he is very excited that Penner gets to take his basketball career to the next level but said it will be challenging.

“To play at the next level he has to be prepared to play against guys that are three and four years older. There’s a big age gap there.”

Penner said there will be lot of challenges ahead. He is beginning a weight training program in April to muscle up before September.

He will also be moving away from home for the first time and will have to find a way to play competitive basketball and keep up with his academics.

The CCI Fighting Owls senior boys basketball team made it to the quarter finals of the Ontario Federations of Secondary Athletic Associations (OFSAA) championships this year, where they suffered a disappointing loss in overtime.

For the past two years the team won the Simcoe County Athletic Association (SCAA) championships and the Georgian Bay Secondary Schools’ Association (GBSSA).

Penner won the Most Valuable Player award at the 2016 Queen’s University Tournament after the Fighting Owls won the championship in the team’s first year of entry.

Outside of high school, Penner played on Ontario Basketball Association rep teams through the Collingwood Trailblazers. He’s also played with Uplay Canada, out of Hamilton, an Amateur Athletic Union team that travels to the United States.

Penner comes from a basketball family. His two older brothers play and his mother played basketball at CCI, but he is now the first member of his family to play for a university-level team.

“They are excited for me,” he said.

giselewintonsarvis@yahoo.com

Twitter.com/GiseleSarvis