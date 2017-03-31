Possible sale of utility brings public meeting

WASAGA BEACH — No one can accuse Wasaga Beach of having apathetic citizens.

The Wasaga Beach council chamber was filled to standing room only again at Tuesady’s meeting, many of whom support the Keep Wasaga Hydro Public group.

Mayor Brian Smith began the meeting by calling for respect from members of the audience and read the pertinent section of the procedural bylaw, saying that hecklers will be asked to leave.

The public consultation process regarding the possible sale of Wasaga Distribution Inc. has begun with a staff report calling for a public meeting in late April that would include seven speakers including Mark Rodger, a lawyer with Borden Lander Gervais LLP, who has a specialization in the sale of hydro utilities.

The staff report also calls for an expenditure of up to $45,000 that would cover the cost of the presentation and an online, telephone and in-person survey of public opinion regarding the possible sale of the town owned hydro utility, but the final decision will be made by council.

Since the sale was proposed to council last October, where Rodgers was one of the presenters supporting the sale, about 8,000 Wasaga Beach residents have signed a petition against the sale.

Robert Bortlisz said during the comment period that Wasaga Hydro is a “blue-chip stock that everyone would want to hold.”

“A public meeting is a waste of time and money,” he said, adding that perhaps the town should retain ownership and grow it rather than sell it.

Former Wasaga Beach Coun. Morley Bercovitch said that council asks for respect but doesn’t give any to the citizens.

“This council has not respected the 7,000 people who signed a petition and the 3,200 people who put up a sign. They have given you a message and they should be heard,” he said.

Bercovitch also said the panel for the meeting is slanted to the sell side by having Mark Rodgers on it.

“He has a vested financial interest in this process. If the sale goes through he stands to make $500,000.”

Jenny Legett, communications and special projects coordinator, said later in the meeting, that the panel members were chosen to represent the status quo (not to sell), a merger option and the sale option, adding that the speakers’ panel is not confirmed.

Her report states that Chris Litschko, CEO of Lakeland Holdings, will speak about a merger, Dennis Travale (former mayor Norfolk County) will speak to the sale and an eighth, unconfirmed, speaker Paul Ferguson, from Newmarket-Tay Power Distribution Inc, would speak about not selling.

Other speakers include Murray Elston, cabinet minister to Premier David Peterson, to speak about the economic valuation of local distribution companies (LDC) and Dr. Lawrence Murphy, of Henley International Inc., to speak about the economic valuation of LDC, Gordon Kaiser a former vice-chair of the Ontario Energy Board and Tom Adams an independent energy consultant.

Bifolchi put forward a motion to stop the process of the public meeting and the sale of the utility.

It was defeated 4-3 with Deputy Mayor Nina Bifolchi,Coun. Sylvia Bray and Coun. Bonnie Smith voting for it.

Coun. Joe Belanger, who supported continuation of the possible utility sale process said the public should wait to hear about the economic benefits of the sale and to clear up any misconceptions.

“There has been a lot of misinformation presented to our public,” he said.

Coun. Bill Stockwell said while he’s made it public he doesn’t support a sale but said it’s important to gather the opinions of all members of the public through the survey process.

“The only thing that would change my mind is if the majority of the people say sell. We have a responsibility to listen to all the ratepayers.”

However, Bifolchi pointed out that the phone survey company would consider a sample size of 200 to 300 to be statistically significant.

Bray moved a motion to delay the public meeting until the end of May, but keep it at the Wasaga RecPlex from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. so that more snowbirds return home and staff has the opportunity to possibly change up the speaker line-up.

That was supported with a 6-1 vote, with Bifolchi voting against it.

Mark Winegarden, who has been leading the local Keep Hydro Public group said nobody in his group has been putting out erroneous information and that members have spent hours upon hours researching its facts and the electricity business.

He is organizing a bus from Wasaga Beach to go to Queen’s Park April 8 to protest the province’s push to consolidate LDCs.

giselewintonsarvis@yahoo.com

Twitter.com/GiseleSarvis