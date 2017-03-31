Time to work together

Anyone expecting sparks at Monday night’s council meeting was sorely disappointed.

It got a little testy at times but legislative bureaucracy trumped emotion and although the crowd, nearly 300 strong were split, the largest group siding with the hospital and their selection Collingwood General and Marine Hospital’s preferred site.

It was mentioned more than once that it is time to tone down the rhetoric and regain the alignment the process needs.

“Let’s focus on what we need, a hospital, we need a hospital here,” said Coun. Bob Madigan. “If we expect the government is to give us up to half a billion dollars we better play nice. That doesn’t mean we have to agree, but we have to come with a consensus for what is best for Collingwood.”

For the hospital, it fears losing it’s place in line with the Ministry of Health and Long Term Care’s funding schedule, while Collingwood council wants to be sure process is followed properly. One thing was made clear: it seems like the majority of Collingwood council won’t be satisfied until a municipal comprehensive review is undertaken.

The main issue was for Coun. Kevin Lloyd’s motion to direct staff to consider revisions to the official plan and zoning plan amendments for the hospital’s preferred site for a redeveloped hospital on the Poplar Side Road.

Prior to that council, was asked to rule on a motion to enact a bylaw to amend the town budget to accommodate up to $300,000 in costs associated with Lloyd’s motion.

“Let me be clear, my motion doesn’t ask to change the zoning from industrial to settlement or anything else, but to consider including hospitals and other related medical uses within the existing designation,” said Lloyd. “The motion is also clear when it asks staff to report back to council on May 8 on their actions, progress, findings and related go-forward work plan to consider said amendments.”

Both motions were deferred until May 8 while hospital and town officials work out some of the differences that have ensnared the process.

Officials from the county, the Ministry of Municipal Affairs and Housing, John Mascarin - a lawyer working with the town - and hospital consultant Francesa Grosso all spoke to the concerns both the hospital and the town have expressed.

Mascarin told council and the crowd that the town’s reaction to the hospital’s decision on the preferred site was appropriate.

“The actions of the town were taken in the proper context with what was required and taken as a rubber stamp to what was put before them,” said Mascarin. “The town of Collingwood identified in order to put a hospital on the preferred site that a municipal comprehensive review is absolutely required, the town staff were of this opinion, it was concurred with by county planners and also determined to be the case for the ministry.”

Mark Christie, manager of community planning and development for the ministry and David Parks director for planning for the County of Simcoe said as much during their deputations.

Grosso, of Grosso McCarthy health policy consultants, tried to smooth waters by telling council that this is not a project about a hospital but a project for a hospital for a greater community.

“I have to tell that the capital planning process is extremely long I heard discussions about deadlines here today, I have heard discussions that we have to rush,” said Grosso. “If you have to choose between fast and right, you have to choose right.”

She talked about how these projects get held up, the government doesn’t have the money.

“What will hold your project up with the government is that due diligence was not conducted, understand that the hospital has done a lot of due diligence, the government will do oodles,” she continued. “ So saying that you have to rush is not a good way to go because alignment is not just about everyone agreeing about the site, there have been projects where site selection was made closer to the end.”

In establishing a working relationship Grosso says that the government want to see a community working together.

“What they are looking for in alignment is for everyone to work together and truly understand the others perspective because the hospital has interests, but the municipality has broader interest,” said Grosso. “And those two have to come together.”

CGMH chair Thom Paterson who spoke to council as did Hospital4Collingwood.

At the end of the meeting Paterson was disappointed with the deferring of Lloyd’s motion, but was please a step towards get the town and hospital at the table talking again with in the future.

“We are not surprised by the outcome of the meeting, if fact we are happy an apparent agreement to meet,” said Paterson. “I’m not surprised with the amount of information that was presented on the side of the town given all the representatives they had, we chose a simpler way to deliver our message as we have in all of our meetings in the past and we now need to get to the table to resolve our differences.”

jmcveigh@postmedia.com