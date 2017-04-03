A lost weekend in facts and figures at tax time

How many of you remember a movie known as The Lost Weekend? This old Billy Wilder movie told the story of an alcoholic played by Ray Milland and follows his life through a weekend of an alcoholic stupor.

Well let me just say that I have just experienced a lost weekend myself. No, I wasn’t in an alcoholic stupor but the weekend was lost as if it didn’t even happen. It was simply a blur of non achievement.

It was a terrible weekend weather-wise. The air was cold and damp. Mother Nature couldn’t decide if it wanted rain or snow. It did both. I decided that I could use the time wisely by preparing my income tax material.

I despise tax time. I know I have spoken of the “old” days when the tax forms consisted of two pages. Fill in the blanks, check the chart and calculate whether you win or the government wins. Ten minutes and you were done. Not anymore.

By the time Judy and I went through all our files, bills and receipts half the morning had disappeared and we were left with a stack of odds and ends that would eventually help us determine our financial future with the government.

I spent the rest of the morning and into the afternoon, reconciling all the charitable receipts, T4 slips, medical bills and household expenses from the previous year.

I was getting such a headache and I had an overwhelming feeling of frustration that my bride suggested I take a break and spend sometime in the family room while we watched a Netflix series known as Suits. Now this is a series about lawyers and quite fascinating. It was filmed in Toronto and beyond the story line was fun to try and identify the Toronto locations.

Now this is where I really lost the weekend. I have never TV binged in my life. Judy is not an avid television fan and yet we both were sucked into this series to the point that the entire rest of the day went by and we accomplished absolutely nothing.

Ray Milland lost his weekend through an alcohol binge; we lost our Saturday on a television binge.

Sunday morning arrived and my financial papers were still strewn across the dining room table and it was time to get back to reality.

Just as I returned to my raft of papers, for some reason, our dog decided that she didn’t like me sitting there doing what she considered to be nothing. I have no idea what she really wanted except she wanted some attention. Off we went for a short walk returning once more to gather my thoughts and papers into some sense of order.

Just as I returned to my work, I heard the sound of the dryer finishing a load of laundry and off I went to retrieve the clean clothes. By the time I had completed that chore, it was almost time for the midday meal. It was my turn to prepare lunch since Judy was at church. Needless to say, the tax preparation would have to wait until after we had eaten.

Upon Judy’s return and the completion of kitchen clean up I finally returned to the tax gathering and attempted to complete the task. It actually didn’t take all that long once I got at it without all the interruptions. No TV, no dog, no laundry just tax papers. Amazing. Now it’s off to the accountant who will probably find all kinds of errors in my preparations. I’ll blame the distractions.

Hey, it was a lost weekend anyway.

Awaiting the bad news from the accountant, Kent Walton can be reached at ebreflections@rogers.com.