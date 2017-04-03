Girls looking for their own league

COLLINGWOOD - The boys are all right but the girls are seeking a league of their own.

Girls playing on boys teams through the Collingwood Minor Hockey Association are yearning to play with other girls.

“I would like to play on an all girls team because in Peewee the boys get really rough,” said Maeve Buckrell, 10, of Collingwood.

“It would be safer and more fun to play with girls and stay with all your friends,” she added.

Sophie Lougheed, 9, of Collingwood who has never played on a girls team before said, “It seems like it would be really fun to get to know new girls and make new friends.”

Hanna Lewin, 10, of Collingwood is a forward who likes to score but finds opportunities are getting more rare on boys’ teams.

“You would get more opportunities to score and it wouldn’t be as rough and it would more fun.”

Maeve’s mother, Sarah Applegarth, played competitive hockey at the University of Guelph and would like to see more opportunities for girls interested in playing hockey in the Collingwood area.

“A lot of them quit when they get to be 12 because it gets too rough. Girls hockey is a different game. It’s more enjoyable for girls who are not as aggressive as the boys,” she said.

Socially the girls would do better playing with other girls, she added, because now the few girls are separated in different a dressing room and with the onset of puberty it’s awkward for both boys and girls.

Craig Hammond, the vice-president of Collingwood Minor Hockey and a parent of a girl player, Quinn, 12, is working with other parents in an attempt to gain a foot hold for a girls hockey league in Collingwood.

“We have a bunch of girls that play on boys teams, but there is no girls hockey in Collingwood,” he said.

Midland, Orillia, Barrie, Owen Sound and Clearview (which plays out of Alliston) all have girls hockey teams.

A meeting was held on March 5 to gage interest and 40 girls between the ages of seven to 15 came out with their families.

The plan is to make an application to the Ontario Women’s Hockey Association (OWHA).

“Hopefully they will grant us the ability to form an association,” Hammond said.

“The goal is to offer girls the option of playing hockey with girls and not have to travel to do so.”

However, Hammond was part of the group that made a similar application to the OWHA two years ago that was turned down.

“We had less players two years ago. There’s a lot more girls now that want to play,” and there is interest from player families in surrounding towns such as Wasaga Beach, Thornbury and Stayner, that are too small to have a league of their own, he added.

Applegarth said the hope is to get team at each age group.

“If you get the girls at a young age, that’s your feeder system.”

If approval is received from the OWHA, the plan is to hold registration and have teams set up for September. The level of interest will determine the number of teams and competition level.

In communication with the Town of Collingwood, Hammond said there is ice time available.

“I’m hoping if this happens, we can work with the existing hockey organization and partner away some of that ice time,” he said.

The group would also look at renting ice at arenas in Stayner, Creemore and Thornbury.

Because nearby towns have girls hockey, there is teams to play within a reasonable driving distance.

Girls hockey is where the growth in the sport is coming from, not from boys hockey, where numbers have leveled off, said Hammond.

Another meeting will be held April 11 at the Central Arena in Collingwood at 7 p.m. Anyone interested in girls hockey is welcome to attended and or contact Hammond at craighammond@rogers.com.

