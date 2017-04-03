Heads off a fraud

WASAGA BEACH - The OPP are congratulating a Wasaga Beach resident for having the curiosity to check a cheque after an attempt to defraud.

Recently members of the Huronia West OPP responded to a report that a resident in the Town of Wasaga Beach had attempted to purchase an item from an internet company they were not familiar with.

During this transaction the resident received a cheque that had a different company name on it than the internet company they were dealings with. In addition correspondence with the cheque told the resident to cash the cheque and to and give the rest to an individual who was to deliver the product that was ordered.

The Wasaga Beach resident became suspicious and asked about the cheque at their bank. They discovered that the cheque was real but stolen. It was then reported to the police

The OPP remind the public that most frauds or scams rely on greed and urgency and the best way to avoid becoming a victim is to stay alert and to educate yourself. The police also remind you to use extra caution when dealing with transactions over the internet, especially if you are not familiar with the company.