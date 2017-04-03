Public school boundaries realignment for 2018

One of the reasons for last year’s realignment of schools in Stayner was to maintain a viable secondary school in the town.

Faced with decreasing enrolment rates and an uncertain future, the Simcoe County District School Board (SCDSB) voted to develop a campus style of education in Stayner, closing Byng Public School, maintaining Clearview Meadows Public School with a kindergarten to Grade 6 environment and developing a Grades 7-12 model housed at Stayner Collegiate Institute.

The next step was to realign school boundaries between feeder schools for Stayner CI, Collingwood Collegiate Institute and Nottawasaga Pines Secondary in Angus in an accommodation review completed and voted on by SCDSB trustees last week.

“The purpose of the Attendance Area review came out of a recommendation from the ARC to align elementary Schools so that Grade 8’s could travel together to their secondary school,” says area trustee Annie Chandler. “There were a small number of students living down the road from SCI who were designated to go to CCI rather than SCI with the rest of their class.”

Changes taking effect beginning in Sept. 2018 include aligning the Clearview Meadows ES boundary entirely with SCI’s attendance area, the same for Nottawasaga and Creemore public school boundaries entirely with SCI’s attendance area

Pupils at Nottawa Elementary fall within Collingwood Collegiate attendance area

The hanging attendance areas will give students from New Lowell that currently reside in the Nottawasaga Pines attendance area will have a choice between NPSS and SCI.

“It is not a deliberate attempt at this time to boost population at SCI, just align boundaries,” said Chandler. “Not many students are affected by this alignment as it was just intended to tidy up areas involving students who were separated from their Grade 8 class.”

All of these changes will not take effect until Sept. 2018.

Secondary students who will already enrolled at any of the three schools at the time of implementation will not be affected.

jmcveigh@postmedia.com