For the first few months after opening its doors in the north end of Barrie in 2015, Bâton Rouge’s guests may have thought they had it all to themselves: a delectable dining experience that no one else in town knew about.

Word, of course, spread and now Bayfield Street carries lots of true believers –- especially those who believe in an off-the-charts, mouth-wateringly memorable ribs and steaks-based menu.

The restaurant got its start 25 years ago in Montreal and has grown to 29 locations in Quebec, Ontario and Nova Scotia. Since opening its doors, many of Bâton Rouge’s meals have become the sparkling locale for precious memories of graduations, birthdays and anniversaries.

The name “Bâton Rouge” is actually the French translation for the red glowing logs that were used to fire up the original wood burning grills in the very first Bâton Rouge restaurants.

Over the years, building codes and fire safety regulations have motivated the restaurant to modernize its ovens, but out of respect to heritage, the chefs at each Bâton Rouge location continue, to this day, to cook the old-fashioned way.

That mindset -- doing things the right way, not necessarily the fastest or easiest way –- infuses the Bâton Rouge kitchens, making for a better experience. Their chefs prefer a top to bottom scratch kitchen atmosphere, so that salads sing, dips and appetizers wind up tastier, and every zesty sauce and spice become a work of art. Why the extra effort? Because the Bâton Rouge guest deserves bold perfection time and time again.

The relentless attention to detail also imbues the preparation of Bâton Rouge’s famous pork back ribs –- spiced for three days, then slow-cooked at low heat for seven and a half hours until fall-off-the-bone tender, ready at last to be basted with that signature Bâton Rouge house-made BBQ sauce.

Or, cut into one of those finest AAA and Certified Angus Beef steaks: hand-selected for superior marbling and rich flavour; aged for optimal tenderness and juiciness; and seasoned with that unique Bâton Rouge spice blend.

But the Bâton Rouge menu isn’t just all ribs and steak. Chicken choices abound, such as their signature chicken tenders or the popular Santa Fe Chicken.

Or get hooked on seafood Bâton Rougestyle: Lobster risotto, Seared Ahi Tuna, that spectacular signature spinach dip, or that legendary lobster poutine.

Big, tempting burgers and tasty sandwiches, salads, hearty soups, and decadent desserts round out the Baton Rouge menu.

If you haven’t tried Bâton Rouge, it’s time you did! Check out the vibrant vibes at the bar, where quite a few local wines and spirits have been added. And everyone can look forward to the new cocktail menu that will be soon making a name for itself.

A great night out, a truly satisfying meal. And take advantage of their $10 daily lunch specials and make sure to savour those famous Bâton Rouge ribs for just $10 dollars featured every Friday for a limited time! Your sensational, savoury experience awaits at Bâton Rouge Steakhouse & Bar; 336 Bayfield Street Barrie. Reserve now: (705) 726-7171. For more information, click over to bâtonrouge.ca.