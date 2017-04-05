Area students off to Vimy

Hundreds of students from Simcoe County secondary schools will be among 10,000 Canadian youth joining Prime Minister Justin Trudeau at the Canadian National Vimy Memorial in France to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the Battle of Vimy Ridge and the First World War on April 9.

More than 400 students and staff from the Simcoe County District School Board and 290 from the Simcoe Muskoka Catholic District School Board are taking part in the trip.

“It’s a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to be there at that historic moment,” said Jean Vanier Catholic High School history teacher Kevin Gosselin, “the 100th anniversary of Canada’s largest battle, the most significant battle. A lot of people have said in the past that Vimy Ridge is where Canada became a nation for the first time. We kind of grew up there and the country was 50 years old at the time,” he said.

Jean Vanier student Chloe Million’s great-grandfather, Arthur Lee, fought at Vimy Ridge in one of the four Canadian divisions and survived.

“I didn’t find this out until after I signed up. I thought it was really cool,” she said, adding her family has her great-grandfather’s medals at home in Wasaga Beach.

Grade 11 Jean Vanier student Dominick Caldas also has a family connection, with his great-great-grandfather having fought in the First World War and his great-grandfather having fought in the Second World War.

“I signed up for the Vimy trip because I wanted to see the place where Canada first fought and made their mark on the world and said, ‘We’re not somebody you are going to push around,’” he said.

Grade 12 student Alix Marshman, 18, of Collingwood, is the only student from Jean Vanier going on the Vimy trip who also went to Europe two years ago to be part of the 75th anniversary of the end of the Second World War and the liberation of the Netherlands.

The group visited the Vimy Memorial two years ago.

“A lot of the different battlefields I’d like to see again,” said Marshman. “I liked seeing everything and I liked all the symbolism on the figures on the Vimy monument.”

“Everything on the site is preserved – the mines and the trenches and the sniper shield,” she said.

Her parents are excited for her to travel, see the world and be part of the 100th anniversary.

“I was so excited after the last trip. I never stopped talking about it,” she said.

Her great-grandfather, Wilber Marshman, served as an airplane mechanic in the Royal Canadian Air Force in the Second World War.

Gosselin said he is surprised with how much interest young people are showing in Canadian war history.

“It’s not forgotten. It’s something a lot of young people take pride in. That’s what I found really encouraging as a teacher.

“It’s nice to see Canadians prideful in their history and the fact we are Canadian. We are not just from all these other countries. We are truly Canadian, and I think Vimy encapsulates that well,” he said.

The Jean Vanier 12-day trip is starting in Rome and the itinerary has the group visiting Ortona, where Canadian troops fought through the Italian campaign.

“It’s the forgotten-about army. They were a big deal, fighting up the boot of Italy until D-Day, and they did an amazing job fighting mostly Germans,” he said.

Vimy Ridge is the main purpose of the trip April 9, but participants will be there for three days visiting other battle sites and cemeteries.

Their trip finishes in Paris, with a side trip to Versailles.

The cost to the students was $4,500 each.

“It’s actually quite affordable with all the activities,” Gosselin said of the trip organized by Education First Tour Group.

Jean Vanier received a $3,000 donation from Royal Canadian Legion Branch 63 Collingwood and its Women’s Auxiliary toward the trip.

For more information about the ceremony, visit veterans.gc.ca.

giselewintonsarvis@yahoo.com

twitter.com/giselesarvis