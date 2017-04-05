Fire trucks roll in fundraiser

WASAGA BEACH – Education is power.

The Birchview Dunes Elementary School team was the winner of the big and small fire truck pull during the Move to Give challenge Saturday at the Wasaga Beach YMCA.

The team that included principal Michael Giffen and vice-principal Mark McCain, teachers and education assistants pulled the Wasaga Beach Fire Department’s antique pumper and its 19,051-kg (42-ton) command rescue truck in the fastest combined time.

The team also raised about $1,000 for the YMCA’s membership sponsorship drive.

The Simcoe County District School Board’s new director of education, Steve Blake, was one of the spectators.

“It’s all about community support and spirit. I think the school is a big part of the community, so we need to have a presence,” Giffen said.

Birchview Dunes teacher Helen Inkpen said students and their families brought in money, donated online and brought in outside pledges for the school’s first entry in the event.

“The Y subsidizes a lot of families that go to Birchview Dunes in membership, and that’s what this fundraiser is for,” she added.

Chris Inkpen, who co-ordinated Move to Give with Lisa Passanno, said the Wasaga YMCA’s goal was $10,000.

“I believe we reached it today,” he said.

This is the first year the Y decided to do the fire truck pull. Chris Inkpen said it presented an opportunity for a team challenge.

“I jumped on it right away and the fire department was more than happy to help out,” he said.

This is the third annual Move to Give. Money raised during the event is earmarked for subsidies for families that can’t afford a full membership.

The Wasaga Beach YMCA has given away about $1 million worth of memberships.

“We give away about $100,000 a year since we opened our doors. This is our 10-year anniversary,” Chris Inkpen said.

Hundreds of families have benefited from the subsidy.

“They can come and get healthy and partake in anything we offer ... If they didn’t have that subsidy, they wouldn’t be able to afford it. They wouldn’t have the chance to get healthier, to get stronger,” he said.

All eight YMCAs in Simcoe County and Muskoka held the Move to Give fundraiser Saturday. The goal was to raise more than $85,000 to eliminate financial barriers faced by many youth and adults.

The Collingwood YMCA held a four-hour spin fundraiser; Barrie YMCA held a triathlon; Midland YMCA also offered a fire truck pull; Orillia YMCA held a five-kilometre run; Innisfil YMCA held a two-kilometre run; Gravenhurst YMCA held a five-kilometre run; and Parry Sound YMCA held a boot camp, among other activities.

giselewintonsarvis@yahoo.com

twitter.com/giselesarvis