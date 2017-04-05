Reasons to celebrate hockey tournament

Recently I had the opportunity to come to Collingwood to see a grandson play in three hockey games at the Eddie Bush Arena as he participated in the annual elementary school tournament for grade seven and eight students from eight area schools. Although he ended up on the losing end of a close game, I believe he had a great time, as did I. In my opinion the tournament was well run and I think my reaction and that of my grandson was shared by the overwhelming majority of the participants….if not all.

Each team had a cross-section of players from elite “Triple A Rep” players to a few who had to struggle to maneuver on their skates and, if they play regularly, are house league players or new to the game. Yet everyone was welcome and had a role to play in doing the best for their school and their team.

A good number of girls, many of them excellent players, participated and everyone was treated with respect and welcome as a teammate or an opponent. Every player played against players that were or had been teammates in other leagues, other sports or were neighbours and friends from other settings.

The stars of the various teams seemed to thrive in a less competitive environment where they played hard against players of equal abilities (often a teammate from their club team) but seemed to make concerted efforts to involve all their teammates or set up a struggling teammate to assist them in scoring or getting a good shot on goal.

The officials did an excellent job and perhaps because it was a school setting they did not hear about “getting in the game”, “making brutal calls”, or “getting a whistle that works”. In fact, they called few penalties and kept the games moving by neither calling offsides that were close or questionable, nor icing infractions that could have been avoided if the defensive player had moved more quickly or been ready to intercept the clearing shot.

I believe the tournament rules did not allow slap shots, body checks or, not surprisingly, fights. As a result there were no injuries of any consequence and the players exhibited sportsmanship at all times. The cost of the tournament would have been relatively low as the teams were generally local and they were able to play three games without the costs to families of extensive travel and hotel stays.

Some of the schools were supported over the lunch hour by classmates who (wait for it) actually walked to the game and gained some exercise as well. I am sure that many of the hockey players will welcome the opportunity to return the favour and come to support their classmates when they perform in the band, the school play or a sport of their choice.

At the end of the tournament, the winners, Nottawa, received a modest trophy to display at their school for the next year. Thankfully, the individual players did not receive a hulking plastic trophy that could serve as a dust collector in their bedroom or the family room. More importantly, they had fun, great memories and gained some bragging rights to use against their many friends, neighbours and teammates on their own club teams.

Congratulations to all who had a role to play in providing this memorable experience for the players and their friends.

Brent Hull

Clearview Township