Fields finds gold in Austria

COLLINGWOOD – Matthew Fields had the time of his life and brought home a gold medal from the Special Olympics World Winter Games in Austria.

The 26-year-old alpine skier won the slalom event and placed fifth in the giant slalom in the advanced category.

“Getting a gold is the best thing, but the other thing is the experience and travelling with the whole team,” he said.

“It was an unbelievable experience. Competing at a higher level was challenging,” said Fields, who started skiing when he was a toddler as his Toronto family has a ski chalet in the Beaver Valley.

Fields was part of the 16-member ski team and among more than 100 athletes on Team Canada.

“We were saying, ‘Let’s show them what Canada can really do.’”

But the conditions at Planai in Schladming were far from ideal. It had rained hard for three days before the giant slalom qualifying event March 20 and it was 15 degrees Celsius.

“As the racers went down the run, the run deteriorated. By the time they got down a second time, there had been 150 racers down the course and it looked more like a luge track. There were mounds of snow two feet high on every turn,” said Fields’s dad, Craig.

Race day was March 21 and conditions were “sloppy and really rutty,” said Fields, who has fragile X syndrome.

“But I did like it because I’ve skied on it before,” he said at Blue Mountain Ski Resort.

He placed fifth and received a recognition pin.

“I was very happy with that because it was a very, very tough day, but you do your best whatever happens and you just go on from there,” he said.

March 22 was the qualifying event for slalom and it was a “brutal” day.

“That was when the fog rolled in,” Fields said. He couldn’t see the gates ahead of him and he fell.

“I think I went a little too fast and turned too sharp and my ski popped off and it rolled down. I grabbed it and kept going,” he said.

The course hardened up overnight for the slalom finals, when the temperature rose to 6 C.

“It was perfect weather,” said Fields. “All the racers were pumped. I was in the zone, ready to go.”

He said he doesn’t get nervous before a race, and he kept moving at the top, keeping warm until it was his turn for his first of two runs.

“As my coaches always said, keep your head up and look straight down.”

His first run was 47 seconds, a full second ahead of the next fastest skier.

“After the first run, I looked at the board and saw that I was in first. I fell to the ground.”

His mother, Judy, was nearby, but she doesn’t like to watch. Craig gave him the thumbs up and then gestured he had to do one more run.

“I broke the hill into sections, until I got to a point where I had the rhythm in my head that I could start hitting (cross-blocking the gates). Then I thought I got to really crank it and let it all go,” said Fields.

“I started going down the hill at high speed – right, left, right – and then I got across the finish line and my eyes lit up. I was so happy for what I did. I was literally calm. I knew I did something good. This is what I wanted to happen.”

His combined time was 1:35:26 – 3.6 seconds ahead of the No. 2 skier.

“Matt skied extraordinarily well that day. He had two near-perfect runs, especially after the conditions of the first three days,” his dad said.

Fields was supported by the Blue Mountain and the Town of Collingwood. He was also the only Canadian athlete sponsored by Microsoft, which created a website for him (gomattgo.ca), where dozens of people left messages of support.

“With all of that, to perform the way he performed was really amazing,” his dad said.

Fields thanked all his coaches for their support, including worlds coach Mark Schnurr, Team Canada coaches such as Taylor Ablitt, Beaver Valley Ski Club and Blue Mountain Ski Resort coaches, his personal trainer and physiotherapist. Former Team Canada alpine skier Ian Pavlik has also been a supporter of Fields.

giselewintonsarvis@yahoo.com

twitter.com/giselesarvis