Postcard finds it's way home

Some people say there is no such thing as coincidence.

When Collingwood resident Thom Vincent and his wife, Kari, are more than 5,000 kilometres from home on a deserted island and they discover mail destined for a neighbour, something’s up.

In February, the Vincents were enjoying a catamaran holiday exploring a remote island in the storied Galapagos Islands when they visited the post office Bay on Floreana Island.

“They call it a post office, but it is a barrel with a little piece of wood over the top of it,” said Thom Vincent. “And it’s been like that for more than 100 years, with people being able to communicate around the world.”

In the 19th century, whaling ships would be at sea for years at a time, with crews catching whales and processing them for their oil, a profitable commodity. Only when the ship’s hold was full of barrels of whale oil would the ship return to home port.

The Galapagos Islands were a stopping point for ships to pick up supplies. The problem was communication. The solution: Ships’ crews left letters in a barrel on Floreana, and when passing ships stopped there on their way back to their home port, they would pick up all the letters destined for that place and deliver them. The area became known as Post Office Bay.

Move forward a century-and-a-half, and tourists are carrying on the tradition.

When the Vincents and their companions on the catamaran were on the island, they sorted through hundreds of postcards and came up with one from Collingwood.

“We couldn’t believe that there was a postcard there for Collingwood,” said Vincent. “I thought, my God, we are with 14 people on this catamaran and they were all from England or Germany and countries all over the world and here we are from little, small Collingwood and only one of the other people found a postcard that was close to them in Europe and they were going to deliver it.”

The thread continues because as they were at the airport readying to come home, they met the people who had left the card.

“Somebody saw Kari’s Canadian passport and just started up a conversation and then we found out that it was actually the people who wrote the card, who are from London, Ont., and had written the postcard for their grandson,” said Vincent. “I just became a whole network of coincidences.”

In conversation that grandparents mentioned that they would be visiting in Collingwood so the couple waited for the visit before making the delivery.

Last week the young man got his post card.

It’s unclear whether Canada Post would be interested in this archaic form of crowdsourcing, but it works.

“We left a card for our daughter, who lives in Calgary,” said Vincent. “She told me, ‘I got a postcard from you with no stamp.’”

Post Office Bay strikes again.

