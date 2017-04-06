Program makes prom night special

A highlight of many graduating teens’ high-school careers is the prom. It is also the time when perhaps the first blush of financial reality kicks in.

It can be an expensive proposition, particularly when it comes to finding a dress.

The local Kinettes might have a solution.

Diva on a Dime comes back to Collingwood April 23 with a low-cost solution to a fashion dilemma.

“It started as a way to help girls that cannot afford expensive dresses to be able to dress up for their graduation or prom,” said Cathie Brillanger, organizer with the Kinettes for the event. “So, we ask the community to donate their gently used dresses that are hidden away in the back of the closet ... and then we offer them to the girls at a reasonable price.”

Brillanger knows a lot of the fashions they receive were worn once and never to be worn again.

“We ask for a donation, up to $50, just something so that they can get dressed up,” said Brinlanger. “Everything is so expensive now. Dresses run from $100 to $400 for a dress that they wear once. Then there’s the other expenses as well.”

The proceeds from the donations go toward community projects hosted by the club.

Distribution day is popular. Last year at the Exchanging Vows Bridal Boutique, traffic was steady throughout the exchange.

You don’t take part in an event like this without getting goosebumps, said Brillanger.

“A couple of years ago, we had a young man come in with his grandmother and he was holding a picture of his girlfriend and said, ‘She is living with a foster family and can’t afford to go. I want to buy her a dress,’” said Brillanger. “He picked out three so she would have a choice and said he would give the others to girls he knew couldn’t afford it.”

“I said to his grandmother, ‘Tell his girlfriend that he’s a keeper,’” Brillanger said with a laugh.

Along with what the community can offer, some fashions are being are being offered to the club by Exchanging Vows and Elaine Dicksons fashions.

The dresses will be available April 23 from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the Exchanging Vows Bridal Boutique at 246 Hurontario St. in Collingwood.

If you have a dress that you would like to donate, contact the club at kinetteclubofcollingwood@hotmail.com or drop them off at Dadswell Denture Clinic or Exchanging Vows.

