Spring into golf

It was a long winter, and most Canadians are looking forward to finally putting away their snow shovels, skis and winter clothes for the season.

April marks the beginning of many great things in the world of sports. Major League Baseball is back and the Blue Jays will host the Brewers in their home opener April 11. The Maple Leafs are battling to make the playoffs, which begin April 12. And this weekend, the Masters is back from Augusta, Ga.

Although the PGA season officially began in October, the Masters truly means the beginning of the golf season for most Canadians. The Masters is the first major tournament of the 2017 season and it features the top 90 players in the world, all vying for the coveted green jacket.

Danny Willett, who hails from England, will be back to defend his 2016 Masters title. Jordan Spieth will be playing in his fourth Masters and already has one victory along with two second-place finishes. Bubba Watson also has played well in recent Masters events, with victories in 2012 and 2014. Lefty Phil Mickelson is looking for his fourth green jacket after wins in 2004, 2006 and 2010.

World No. 1 player Dustin Johnson is looking to win his first green jacket at Augusta after three consecutive wins on tour in 2017.

Jason Day and Rory McIlroy will also be competing in the Masters, and although both have won numerous times on the PGA tour, neither has yet to wear a green jacket. McIlroy could potentially complete the career grand slam with a victory at Augusta this week.

There will be three Canadians in the field for this weekend’s Masters. Mike Weir won at Augusta in 2003 and Mackenzie Hughes and Adam Hadwin will both be playing in their first Masters, after wins on tour this season.

Weather may be a factor this weekend, should rain be in the forecast. Dry weather means the greens will be fast and treacherous at Augusta. The pin positions are always difficult. Come the weekend, should there be rain, scores may be considerably lower than if the sun shines.

They say the Masters does not start until “the back nine on Sunday.” So, let’s all sit back, fasten our seatbelts and enjoy all the excitement at Augusta.

The ceremonial tee shots will feature Jack Nicklaus and Gary Player on Thursday morning. Arnold Palmer will sadly be missed, but I am sure he will be in everyone’s heart this weekend in Augusta.

Next week: Getting ready for golf in 2017.

Cameron Burechails is a teaching professional with the Georgian Bay Golf Academy. He can be reached at baygolfacademy@bell.net. See baygolfacademy.com for more information.