The Barrie Colts selected 15-year-old forward Ryan Suzuki with the first-overall pick in the 2017 Ontario Hockey League Priority Selection.

“The opportunity to have the first selection in the OHL Priority Selection is exciting for us,” Colts general manager Jason Ford said. “When you have the ability to add a player of the calibre of Ryan, that makes a big difference to the team going forward.

"Hats off to our scouting staff," Ford added. "It’s always a big job to make sure you’ve seen as many players as possible and with a deep draft this year, it was lots of work. We’re very happy that Ryan chose the OHL and thrilled that he will be a Barrie Colt”, added Ford.

Colts head coach Dale Hawerchuk said he likes what the London native will bring to the Barrie lineup next season.

“He leads by example and it’s great to have a player like that coming onto the team. He sees the ice exceptionally well, has skill, can score, but he’s also is a playmaker," he said. "I think he’ll be a key asset for us and make a big impact.

"And we really like him off the ice, too," he added. "His brother is obviously doing very well in this league and I’m excited to start working with Ryan”, Hawerchuk added.

Suzuki, a six-foot, 165-pound, left-handed centre, finished the 2016-17 minor-midget season with 59 points in 32 games. He also just helped the London Nationals win the Greater Ontario Junior Hockey League's Western Conference championship after leading his London Junior Knights to their seventh-consecutive Alliance League championship.

"I am extremely excited and honoured to be chosen first overall in this year’s OHL Priority Selection," Suzuki said. "It’s an amazing feeling. I want to thank the Barrie Colts ownership, management team and scouting staff for having confidence in me. I’m looking forward to meeting my new teammates and being part of a championship team here in Barrie.

"And it will be fun playing against my brother and the Attack this year", he added.