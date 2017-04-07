Group takes hydro protest to Toronto

WASAGA BEACH – At least 20 members of the Do Not Sell Wasaga Distribution group will march on Queen’s Park Saturday in an effort to get the provincial government to halt further privatization of Hydro One and halt the sale and consolidation of local distribution companies (LDCs).

Marchers from grass roots organizations across the province will be meeting at Hydro One headquarters on Bay Street at 11 a.m. and march to Queen’s Park at 1 p.m.

“First and foremost the entire hydro portfolio has been mishandled by the provincial government, by their own admission. We keep hearing promises that we are going to get a 25% reduction ... When? Who’s going to get them? How long will it last?” questioned Wasaga Beach resident Mark Winegarden, who has spend hundreds of hours researching the local and provincial electricity market.

“Hydro problems in our province have a long history and they traverse so many issues, whether it’s social issues and housing issues. People have to pay their bills.”

The system is complicated and Winegarden said it’s wrong that Ontario sells hydro power to other countries and provinces for less than what Ontario taxpayers are paying.

On the Wasaga Distribution Inc. (WDI) issue, a lot of the reasoning of why Wasaga Beach is considering selling the town-owned utility because the province is cancelling financial incentives that would make electricity more expensive for LDCs, Winegarden explained.

Previous government studies which claimed amalgamation would result in the savings of millions of dollars have not proven to be true, Winegarden said.

“Since different amalgamations have happened, they haven’t shown us where those millions of dollars have been saved.”

And WDI is already one of the most efficiently run utilities in the province, he said.

Winegarden said he is going to the rally with the goals of encouraging the province to get its electricity house in order and to have the government maintain tax benefits to LDCs to encourage retention.

Do Not Sell Wasaga Distribution has about 1,450 members but there is no leadership structure.

“There are so many people who have dedicated more man hours than I have. It’s group of people who are making this a part of their lives,” he said.

While Winegarden is not the organizer, he said he is happy to be a contact for the group.

Do Not Sell Wasaga Distribution volunteers collected more than 7,000 signatures on a petition and have submitted it to council. In working with the provincial group Keep Hydro Public, there are now more than 3,200 Keep Hydro Public signs on supporters properties in Wasaga Beach.

The town has initiated a public information and survey process that will commence with a public meeting in late May at the Wasaga RecPlex. It will feature several speakers who will argue for and against the selling of the utility and provide details of the current electricity market.

Last October, WDI with lawyer Mark Rodger of Borden Ladner Gervais LLP made a presentation to council on potential options for the future of WDI that included its sale, expanding the utility or maintaining the status quo.

The argument for the sale included the province’s pressure to sell or merge small LDCs along with the privatization of Hydro One to provide a cost savings for electricity.

Currently, WDI and its affiliate company Wasaga Resources is owned by the taxpayers of Wasaga Beach. The companies are responsible for the delivery of electricity to almost 12,000 households and the installation of infrastructure to deliver electricity. WDI controls about 17% of the total electricity bill. The rest is comprised of the cost of electricity, delivery, regulatory charges and debt retirement.

For more information or to attend the rally contact Mark Winegarden at 705-443-2343 or m.winegarden@rogers.com.

If there is enough people then organizers will hire a bus. Otherwise marchers will car pool from a location not yet set.

giselewintonsarvis@yahoo.com

twitter.com/giselesarvis