Instant winner in Collingwood

Congratulations to Maria Callisto of Collingwood for winning the $100,000 top prize with INSTANT SIZZLING 5S.“I enjoy playing INSTANT scratch games because I can quickly find out if I’m a winner,” says Calisto while at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto where she picked up her big cheque. “On the day I won, I purchased a few tickets.” “I couldn’t believe it. I scanned it at the ticket checker and saw the words, ‘Big Winner’ appear on the screen. I was in shock. I left the store because I had to pick up my kids from school. After my husband double checked my ticket and verified I won, we had dinner and then I took my family back to the retailer to have the ticket validated.” Calisto handed her ticket to the retailer. “OLG called the store to confirm my win. My husband and I began cheering and the retailer congratulated me.” Plans are underway for Maria’s windfall. “I want to visit my family and grandmother in Italy with my husband and two sons. We can now finally live comfortably. I plan to purchase a new wardrobe for myself and I will treat the kids as well. Winning the lottery gives us financial freedom,” concluded Maria. The winning ticket was purchased at NH124 Variety on Poplar Side Road in Collingwood.