KinBall a hit on OFSSA Try Day

t’s amazing what you learn when you try it.

Students at Collingwood Collegiate Institute got a sense of it, anyway, as they took part in a game of Kin-Ball.

Haven’t heard of it? Neither had most of the people at the high school, but that is the beauty of Try Day, a program administered by the Ontario Federation of School Athletic Associations (OFSAA), funded by the Ministry of Education.

The idea is to bring a new activity or sport into a school that is as inclusive as it can be for all ages and abilities – and, more importantly, promote fitness.

Kin-Ball is a team sport created in Quebec in 1986, which uses a big ball (about 1.5 metres in diameter), three teams of four at the same time and some fairly simple rules.

Although not particularly well known outside of Quebec, the International Kin-Ball Federation counts 3.8 million participants worldwide. There is even a world championship, with Canada as a gold medallist.

Jenna Noseworthy, a Grade 12 student, had a chance to first learn the game but later teach it to younger schoolmates.

“It’s a fun game. It was interesting to learn that there are three teams and not just two and that it is a team effort to play,” said Noseworthy. “You have to make sure that you are there, but it’s up to the whole team.”

Teacher John McDonald said the game has potential for his school.

“It’s awesome because of the three teams on the floor, and I also love games like this because there is no person-to-person defence; it’s a group of kids working together towards a goal instead of trying to beat up on the other team,” said McDonald. “They are working together co-operatively, so we will use this game a lot.”

Watching a group of kids chasing up and down the gym floor, laughing and calling to one another, it’s easy to see why this game is gaining in popularity. It is easy to pick up.

Surely, there are intricacies and techniques if you want to go that route. However, watching students grasp the basics of the game in less than five minutes added to the fun the kids seemed to be having.

“This game is great for a phys-ed program because you can play it anywhere. You can play it in a gym or out in the field, so it is really easy to use,” said McDonald. “It was the OFSAA Try Day funding that made this happen.”

