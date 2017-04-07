Wynne holds town hall at Jean Vanier

A students asks a question as Ontario Premier Kathleen Wynne takes part in a town hall meeting with students at Collingwood's Jean Vanier Catholic High School Friday, Wynne was on a tour of Simcoe County visiting municipal leaders, farmers and trades people. The students got a bit of a surprise when the Premier kicked off the day by reading the school's announcements over the P.A. before the students came out for the Q&A. Questions raised ranged from school closures, OSAP, mental health and inclusivity.

“The questions the students asked were fantastic, there is obviously a high engagement at this school,” says Wynne afterward. “ But frankly that has been my experience, we have fantastic teachers throughout the province.”