County Museum receives $4M endowment

Midhurst – A representative from the estate of the late Charles Matthews attended County Council Tuesday to present the Simcoe County Museum with an extremely generous bequest in the amount of $4,438,000.

“The Simcoe County Museum is an important community asset and this is a tremendously generous donation that will benefit all our residents,” says Warden Gerry Marshall. “We are extremely grateful that the late Mr. Matthews had such a profound affinity for the museum and we thank his estate for seeing his wishes through.”

Charles Matthews, who died last year, lived his entire life at the family home in Richmond Hill.

Following his father’s footsteps, Matthews had a deep family history of collecting and preserving historic artifacts.

In his professional life, he and his brother Roger owned a moving company, Charles Matthews Ltd. which specialized in moving large structures.

Through his occupation, Charles built a connection to the Simcoe County Museum by moving some of the museum’s heritage buildings, including the 1872 Vespra Church, and the 1922 Cedarview Cottage, from their original locations in Simcoe County to the Museum grounds.

The estate requested that the funds be used for legacy capital projects related to display, restoration and retention of museum collections and/or the acquisition of museum artifacts. All legacy capital projects and acquisitions will be permanently identified as being the result of the bequest made by the late Charles Matthews.

Matthews was a regular at the Museum by attending and participating in the annual Wheels and Tracks and Last Blast events, where he would showcase his historic and rare collection of steam equipment.