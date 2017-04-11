Vimy anniversary honoured at CFB Borden

CFB BORDEN - Wounded soldiers returning home provided the intel and muscle to build 18 kilometres of trenches at Canadian Forces Base Borden so others could be victorious at the Battle of Vimy Ridge.

“They shared their expertise so the training trenches were like those in Europe,” said retired Sgt. Tony Beresford.

Beresford wore a period uniform and performed The Last Post and the Reveille on his bugle during the 100th anniversary ceremony of the Battle of Vimy Ridge on Sunday morning.

Standing at a reconstructed trench, more that 300 people including Royal Canadian Legion veterans, politicians, police, educators and cadets took part in the ceremony.

The special guest and speaker was Hon. Lt.-Gen. Richard Rohmer who arrived in a limousine with Acting Base Commander Lt.-Col. Sean O’Leary.

“I’m seven years younger than Vimy Ridge,” said the 93-year-old decorated veteran of the Second World War during his breakfast speech about Vimy following the outdoor ceremony.

A 100,000 Canadians went out of the trenches and the tunnels after the signal went at 6:15 a.m. on April 9, 1917, he said.

“It’s impossible to imagine the carnage that occurred. These men had to go and stand up in the presence of machine gun and other fire and they did their attack. . .It was a muddy affair. Mud and death and destruction and injury. Absolute chaos in an organized way that allowed Canadians in four divisions to cross the Vimy Ridge.”

Over the three-day battle, 3,500 Canadian men were killed and another 7,000 were wounded.

“A great sense of bravery on the part of every one of these people. . . They stood up in the presence of people being blown up beside them and pressed on.”

Rohmer said he knows what was in the mind of each one of those soldiers, because of his own experience as an RCAF fighter-reconnaissance pilot who flew in 135 mission in France, Belgium and Holland, including the D-Day Operation between 1942-1945.

“What I would say when I got into my aircraft in the morning before a mission, I would say the same thing as each and every man at Vimy said to himself. ‘It will never happen to me. It will never happen to me.’ With that strength between the ears, every man stood up and went.”

Rohmer became solemn when he admitted that of course getting shot happened to thousands of soldiers.

But his voice rose again when he said Vimy 100 years ago was the site of victory for Canadian and for the war effort.

“We are here this morning to recognize the sacrifice of many.”

Wasaga Beach Coun. Bill Stockwell, 83, attended the ceremony and said it was “quite moving.”

“My father served at Vimy in the 20th Battalion and was wounded at Vimy,” said Stockwell, who is the youngest of six children.

“He lied about his age twice. In the First World War he was too young; Second World War he was too old.”

In the Second World War he served in the medical corps, stationed at CFB Borden as the Regimental Sgt. Major at the hospital between tours of duty.

Stockwell’s oldest brother was killed in the RCAF in 1943.

The family moved to Barrie after that so that he and his mother could be close to his father.

“My father told us stories. When he was in his seventies he had head problems and went for surgery where doctors removed a piece of shrapnel from Vimy from when he was 17 years old.”

Following the service, Rohmer said it’s very important that today’s youth takes an interest in Canadian war history, adding that he’s impressed that 25,000 high-school students went to Vimy, France for the 100th anniversary of the battle.

“The teaching is one thing, but the reality is another. Teaching by exposing them to reality and giving the kids the opportunity to go and visit the places where the battle have taken place. It’s very strong. The kids themselves are able to see the terrain.

“And their parents. The parents would have to subsidize the whole thing. I think it’s wonderful.”

giselewintonsarvis@yahoo.com

Twitter.com/GiseleSarvis