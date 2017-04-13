Remembering when Easter wasn't all chocklate

This is a partial repeat of a column from a few years back. I sense its relevance is still in play today. I have updated it, but essentially the message is the same.

It’s unsettling how, over the years, family traditions change as do the traditions of life. Do you remember the expectations of Easter when you were young?

When we were growing up, church played a major role in our lives during the Easter season. From Good Friday through to Easter Sunday, I don’t know how many services we attended, but it seemed more than I could really understand or endure.

Today the religious aspect of Easter in many homes is but a memory as the commercialism of Easter reigns. Ask youngsters today about the meaning of Easter, I’m sure you won’t get the answer we were taught.

There was meaning to Easter beyond the commercialism.

Besides the religious side of Easter, there were cultural traditions attached to this holiday. We always had to wear something new to celebrate the arrival of spring. If our family had a good year, I might get new slacks, or on a bad year, with funds in short supply, I received new socks. No matter, there was always something new to wear.

Easter eggs were not commercially created, but real eggs were hand-dyed in pastel colours. Nothing fancy in our household, but some local kids were Ukrainian and we always envied their eggs.

As we reached our teen years, our anticipation of Easter started to change.

Good Friday was a mandatory church service of quiet reflection. My mother insisted the lengthy service be attended. Since it was a long service for meditating and reflecting, people were allowed to come and go throughout the proceedings. I was pledged to attend the service for an hour. As good children did in those days, I obeyed and I prayed.

I always went early to the service because I had an ulterior motive for getting in and out. Good Friday was the opening of the stock car season at the Canadian National Exhibition. A couple of our local acquaintances were drivers. Good Friday was the first of a long line of races that lay before us over the summer months at the CNE and Pinecrest Raceways.

So much for my quiet time of meditation and reflection!

As teenagers, a second major experience fell on Easter Sunday. After church, once again, my buddies and I would head down to Sunnyside via streetcar, wearing out best outfits, looking handsome and thinking ourselves very mature.

Sunnyside was an amusement park by Lake Ontario, but on Easter it was better known as a gathering place for everyone to congregate on the long boardwalk to show off their new Easter outfits. From professional models showing off the latest trends, to school kids with new shoes, it seemed the whole of Toronto’s west end would assemble to saunter up and down that boardwalk.

As teenage boys, we were in our element looking at the spectacular fashion models and flirting with teenage girls who were there seeking out handsome teenage boys. Nothing ever came of these outings, but we all felt better for the excursion.

Alas, the boardwalk is gone and Sunnyside is no more.

Easter is not what it was, but that can be said about much in life. As kids, we were just as excited about egg hunts and fancy dinners, but at least we had been taught the meaning behind the day. How about you?

Happy Easter!

Kent Walton can be reached at ebreflections@.com.