Rotary club spreads Easter cheer

WASAGA BEACH - In a crowded storefront, more than a dozen volunteers pack what is soon to be 300 food hampers for Easter.

The Wasaga Beach Rotary Club has taken on the task each year for the past six to partner with the Wasaga Beach Ministerial Food Bank on Mosley Street to make sure more than 300 clients of the food bank have a hearty dinner over Easter.

“We have about 250 clients signed up for food hampers. It is less than we get at Christmas,” said Christina Armstrong, manager of the food bank. “But we always get walk-ins during distribution day.”

The Rotary Easter hamper project began about six years ago and is funded from some of the proceeds from the club’s annual Corvette draw, said Sylvia Bray, co-coordinator of the event and past president of the Rotary club.

“This truly is hands-on. We work with the locally owned and operated Foodland. They assemble all of the food; we carry it in and assemble it into hampers for pick-up,” said Bray.

Along with all of the vegetables, potatoes, rolls and dessert, each client receives a cooked ham – a small one for singles and a larger one for families.

“We started the project because there was a need for local service,” said Bray. “For Rotary International, we do a lot, but it was nice to do something in our own hometown. We raise a lot of money locally and it is nice to see that money coming back.”

The club members do a lot of work for area hospitals and other charities, but this project brings them closer to the people they are helping.

“Rotary has done a lot for the community and for this food bank,” said Armstrong. “This Easter hamper – we wouldn’t be able to do it (without Rotary), so we are very appreciative, but our clients even more so because without this they might not have an Easter meal.”

