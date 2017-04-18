Get ready for the Duck Race

Tickets are going fast for the sixth annual Stayner Kinsmen Duck Race on Sat. May 6 because the event is getting more popular every year, said Kinsman Gary Burkholder

Two thousand tickets were printed and last year they were sold out before the race. There’s two races a corporate race and a $5 cash duck race,” he said.

“This year we are giving out a $700 first prize,” Burkholder said. Second prize is $400, third is $200, four is $100, fifth is $50 and sixth is $50.

This year the event is expanding to a community festival.

“It’s a real family family. There’s barbecues. There’s music in the park. There’s face painting for the kids. It’s growing each year and getting a little bit bigger and better,” he said.

The Duck Race is a Kinsmen fundraiser. The club donates money to community projects including the Collingwood General and Marine Hospital, local baseball and hockey leagues and Cystic Fibrosis.

“We usually raise about $5,000 each year depending on the weather. It’s the first Saturday in May so you kind of take your chances,” he said.

To celebrate Canada’s 150th birthday, the Stayner Kinsmen have added a maple leaf logo to the Duck Race advertisements and will be selling food items at the barbecue for $1.50 each.

The Stayner Lions will be hosting a pancake breakfast from 7:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the Jubilee Presbyterian Church. Dancers from The Dance Room will be performing on the stage.

The Stayner Chamber of Commerce will be hosting a scavenger hunt on the main street.

This year each classroom at both Byng and Clearview Meadow Elementary School is decorating a duck to put in the race and the class of the winning duck will be rewarded with a pizza party.

“So it will get the kids out and for the barbecue,” he said.

Burkholder said the Duck Race is one of the service club’s main annual fundraisers. The club also hosts an annual Octoberfest in the fall, a small business Christmas dinner and holds an annual comedy night.

The Kinsmen uses the Stayner Community Centre, so they will be out of a hall once the renovation and addition of the new Stayner branch of the Clearview Public Library begins on site.

Tickets for the Duck Race are available in Stayner at Friends Pub and Grill, L&S Repair, Petal Pushers, Stayner Home Hardware, Stayner Rental, The Dairy Queen and Stayner Pharmasave.

