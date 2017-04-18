Rotary playing the right notes

The Worsley Elementary School Band competed at a music festival at CCI last month resulting in a High Silver Award and they have been invited to play at the national music festival in Niagara Falls in May where they will represent their school and the Town of Wasaga Beach.

In keeping with their strong tradition of helping to improve music education in the community, The Rotary Club of Wasaga Beach has recently donated $2,790 to The Worsley Elementary School Band. Since there is no school funding for the music trip, the donation will enable the Band`s 31 members to cover most of the registration costs to enter MusicFest Canada, Nationals at Niagara Falls. Band Leader and Worsley music teacher Steve Ferris accepted the cheque from Rotarians George Watson, Holly Haire and Eryn Hilliard (left). . Mr. Ferris mentioned the Band is very grateful that The Rotary Club of Wasaga Beach could help them on their journey to The Nationals.