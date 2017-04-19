Collingwood wins bike friendly award

The Town of Collingwood has been awarded a new Bicycle Friendly status. Mayor Sandra Cooper was on hand to receive the Bronze Award at the annual Ontario Bike Summit dinner in Toronto.

“I am so proud that the Town of Collingwood has received this award and recognition resulting from the hard work and collaboration among several staff members, the trails advisory committee, the Collingwood Cycling Club, Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit, Collingwood OPP and many others,” said Cooper.

Also on hand from Collingwood to receive the award were Coun. Deb Doherty, Martin Rydlo, director of marketing and business development, Brendan Matheson from Cycle Simcoe and Bill Abbott from the Collingwood Cycling Club.

A team effort in compiling the application included an audit by a Bicycle Friendly expert during 2016. Applying for the award requires the aggregation of data and information in several categories including education, encouragement, enforcement, engineering and evaluation/planning.

Collingwood is now one of 27 of bronze-level Bicycle Friendly Communities in Ontario. In Southern Georgian Bay, one of the top cycling destinations in Ontario, Collingwood now connects other Bicycle Friendly Communities in the region, including the Town of Wasaga Beach and the Town of the Blue Mountains.

One of the top recommendations in the report card Collingwood received was ensuring strong co-ordination among various departments and community groups with a focus on cycling. Among the town’s next steps is planning a meeting with community stakeholders to share the report card and discuss how collaboration with community groups will continue.

“Share the Road is thrilled to recognize this new group of Bicycle Friendly Communities,” said Jamie Stuckless, executive director of Share the Road. “The continued expansion of the Bicycle Friendly Communities program is indicative of the growing interest in cycling across the province. With 66% of Ontario residents agreeing that investing in cycling benefits everyone, not just people who bike, the case is clear for communities of all shapes and sizes to invest in providing their residents with the option to choose cycling.”