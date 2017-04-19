Cyclist takes the long road for Hospice

COLLINGWOOD – Tom Bell of Collingwood is cycling the length of South America to raise funds and awareness for Hospice Georgian Triangle.

Bell, 65, a long-time volunteer and supporter of Hospice Georgian Triangle, will begin his 13,500-kilometre trip in Colombia in July.

“I am inspired by the compassion and support Hospice Georgian Triangle provides to individuals, families and the bereaved in this community,” said Bell. “This is my way of giving back to both hospice and to my community.”

Bell’s South American adventure is not his first bicycle challenge. Since 2012, he has cycled across Tuscany, Vietnam, Cuba, New Zealand and from Toronto to St. John’s,

Bell has volunteered with hospice and has seen first-hand the work it does.

“My aim with this trip is to raise awareness and drive donations to hospice,” Bell said. “Many people don’t realize that hospice only receives 50% of their funding from our North Simcoe Muskoka Local Health Integrated Network, so anything I can do to help them is my goal.”

You can track Bell’s adventure on his Facebook page (RideForHospiceCare) and Hospice Georgian Triangle’s Facebook page (Hospice Georgian Triangle).