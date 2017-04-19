Wasaga citizens award nominations open

WASAGA BEACH – The Town of Wasaga Beach will honour residents’ contributions to the community in a celebration May 13 at the Wasaga’s Finest Citizens Awards celebration.

Awards will include sports achievements certificates, volunteer and athlete of the year, historical significance and historical appreciation and the Order of Wasaga Beach.

To be eligible for these distinctions, nominees should possess the following attributes: sports achievement certificates – for individuals and teams for any achievement in sport; volunteer awards – for dedicated and outstanding volunteers, those who go above and beyond, do an outstanding job of organizing and inspiring others, events, programs or fundraising; athlete of the year – should be participating at a provincial level or higher to qualify, and age is not a factor; historical significance award – to recognize cultural icons (including residential properties, local artifacts, landmarks, building structures, businesses or locations that have a historical association and reveal aspects of local history); historical appreciation award – to recognize individuals and/or organizations that have played a significant role in the promotion or conservation of the history of Wasaga Beach; and the Order of Wasaga Beach – nominees should be those who enrich community life by contributing significantly to the improvement of arts, social, cultural and recreational conditions, by way of volunteering.

The nomination deadline has been extended for sports achievement, volunteers and the Order of Wasaga Beach. Nominations will be received until April 28.

Historical award nominations have closed.

Those making nominations should complete the appropriate form, found at wasagabeach.com – or, for sports and volunteer awards. contact Josh Pallas, recreation co-ordinator, at recreation@wasagabeach.com or 705-429-3321, ext. 21, and for the Order of Wasaga Beach, Angela Webster, special events co-ordinator, at events@wasagabeach.com or 705-429-3844, ext. 2287.