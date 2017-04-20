Blue goes Green for Earth Day

THE BLUE MOUNTAINS – Here’s a chance to do something nice for the Earth and get free popcorn.

In celebration of Earth Day Blue Mountain will host a screening in support of the local Environment Network’s Active & Safe Routes to School program. Blue Mountain is best known for its ski operation in the winter but has grown into a four-season destination that highlights natural features of the Escarpment to offer attractions to guests.

“Being the largest mountain village resort in Ontario comes with a heavy responsibility to plan and operate in cooperation with the environment,” says Lindsay Ayers, director of planning and environment at Blue Mountain. “We are inviting the community to join in our efforts to make sustainable choices and support a cause that encourages just that.”

As the community puts away their skis and snowboards and gets ready for biking season, Blue will be screening Bikes vs. Cars, a film that highlights the positive impact communities can have when they support alternative transportation. A fitting film to raise funds in support of the Environment Network’s program which aims to curb driving habits and instead find greener ways of getting around.

“Getting outside and using human power vs. fossil fuels for transportation has so many positive outcomes. The obvious reductions in emissions from the burning of fossil fuels, physical and mental health benefits but also the not so obvious; such as reduced congestion on our roads, and improved community connections. It helps us all to get to know each other and feel less isolated after a long winter of grey days and hibernation.” says Michele Rich, executive director at the Environment Network. “The Environment Network will use funds raised to continue the Active and Safe Routes to School programming, specifically the Walk to School Bus and in-school programs.”

The film screening will take place on Earth Day, this Saturday April 22 in Weider Room at the Blue Mountain Inn. Tickets are $10 each and 100% of the proceeds will be donated to the Environment Network.

The event includes free popcorn (BYOB – Bring Your Own Bowl), a cash bar (with valid photo I.D.), and draws for a selection of great door prizes