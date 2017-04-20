Robot vs. the world

Team Javawockies, comprised of Simcoe County students, recently won a silver medal at a North Bay robotics competition.

The team also medalled in other categories.

From there, they qualified for provincials in Mississauga and their robot will now move on to the world championships in St. Louis next week.

The team had six weeks to design a robot which would then be put to the test of performing several specified tasks.

The group includes team captain Taylor Reevie, Matthew Piercey, Marissa Reevie, Arianna Holmes, Ezekiel Beck, Madelyn Casavant and Jonathan Holmes (Heritage Christian Academy, Barrie), Noah Vanestern (home-schooled, Stroud), Jacob Houghton and Jared Houghton (home-schooled, Nottawa), John Neil and Aiden Bennett (home-schooled, Wasaga Beach), and Jackson Bray (home-schooled, Elmvale).

Team mentors are Katie-Ann Reevie, Keith Reevie, Gary Page and Jack Neil. The team has also launched a GoFundMe account.

For information, visit www.gofundme.com/help-send-javawockies-to-worlds.