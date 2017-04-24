Dark drama aims to spark discussion

When Rochelle Reynolds started Quarter Century Theatre, her vision was theatre that presented a focus on contemporary drama – essentially, productions that are relevant to people of the new generation, produced by people of the new generation.

She has that in spades with the company’s newest production, Palace of the End, by Canadian playwright Judith Thompson.

The play features three characters, each with a particular role in the disasters Iraq War.

Through monologue, the audience hears three stories – one from a disgraced soldier whose actions at the Abu Ghraib prison sent her career cartwheeling, one from a weapons inspector coming clean about inflated reports of hidden weapons, and one from a mother and political leader who suffered unfathomable loss at the hands of Saddam Hussein.

“Judith Thompson is probably one of Canada’s best-known female playwrights, yet despite all of this, whenever we talk about the play to anyone, nobody knows who she is,” said Reynolds. “So, I’m very excited about bringing this play and showcasing this playwright in Collingwood.”

The play has a dark feel that has impacted those performing it.

“I’ve seen this play performed live at the Canadian premiere of it, and to this day I think of it on a regular basis – just how moving and compelling the performances were and just how disturbing the content was – and (it) really helped inform my political beliefs moving forward,” said Reynolds.

Cast member Jack McArthur agreed.

“It still really has great currency because wars haven’t stopped happening,” said McArthur. “And what I found as an actor is that it has taken me so much deeper into the actual empathy with the realities, I understand that people are displaced and challenged, but it has taken my own empathy and understanding to a much deeper level, and I’m hopeful that that is what it is going to do with the audience.”

A play like this is going to spark discussion, and that is exactly what Reynolds and the cast are hoping to bring to the area.

“We brand ourselves as the company that wants to bring new theatre to the area and to push the boundaries of what people think is conventional theatre,” said Reynolds. “So, we do that through our site-specific locations to make people go experience this theatre in atypical spaces.”

The company’s first production, Salt Water Moon, received positive reviews when it played at the Creative Space on Hurontario Street.

This time, Palace of the End is being presented on the second floor of Kelsey’s Original Roadhouse on First Street, April 26 to 29, with a 2 p.m. performance on the 29th. Tickets cost $25, or $20 for students.

As a show of support for the young company, Kelsey’s is offering a $10 coupon for ticket holders.

“This is a play that is supposed to be provocative. You are going to have your opinions banged around some,” said McArthur. “Thompson is all about bringing the truth to the forefront, and as the subject gets passed around now with fake news and who can you believe – the notion of how does truth show up and how do you know you are seeing it, experiencing it – I applaud her.”

