Wasaga blues tickets going fast

It is getting time to get your blues on and tickets are selling out fast.

Be a part of the Wasaga Beach Blues, Spring Fling.

The annual fundraiser for the festival features dinner and a dance with the music of the exciting Lisa Hutchinson Band as at the Marlwood Golf and Country Club in Wasaga Beach.

“This is the seventh years of the festival. It is something that we continue to evolve and we will be announcing the lineup for the festival at the Spring Fling as well,” says Stonebridge Wasaga Beach Blues Festival chair Kathy Mulgrew. “Every year it gets a little bit bigger and what’s going to be new this year is that there is going to be two stages instead of one, with 24 blues bands so there is going to be continuous music going on, there will also be a harmonica and guitar workshop as well.”

The festival that take place in September gets a lot of support locally like the Spring Fling to make it happen every year, but the group knows that they are having an impact from introducing the music to a whole new audience through their Blues in the School program to helping extend the tourism season into the fall.

“The Stonebridge Wasaga Blues is a not for profit and when we established our mission we said that we were dedicated to expanding the blues and live music in the region, but also committed to helping the image and the economic environment of Wasaga Beach outside of the regular summer season,” says Mulgrew. “Hence the reason that we are committed to the fall festival even though we deal with bad weather every year.

Its what’s best for the local area.”

It's the support from the both the local and music community that makes events like the May 6 fundraising Spring Fling so important to the festival which includes a new sponsor this year the Wasaga Beach Brewing Company.

A blues audience produces a special kind of fan and that’s a good thing when you host a fall festival.

“Blues fans are a hardy bunch, we’ve seen in the past two years when we have had bad days, for most other festivals you think that that would just end up being a wash, blues fans will put on a raincoat and sit through it,” says Mulgrew. “We are looking at the sustainability of this now that we have committed to a fall festival so we have been looking at tents and things like that to offer an escape when it rains.”

Mulgrew says from past Wasaga festivals a lot of people are blues fans and didn’t event know it.

“Blues fans are a pretty amazing bunch as it crosses all genres as it goes into country; it makes its way into rock and roll, its stands as the foundation of so many genres as well,” says Mulgrew

The Spring Fling will be held at the Marlwood Golf and Country Club in Wasaga Beach; doors open at 6 p.m., dinner will be served at 6:30 and the music starts at 8 p.m. There's plenty of great food, great music and dancing with live music by the Lisa Hutchinson Band. Tickets are only $50.00 each.

