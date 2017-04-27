Clearview nixes seniors apartments

CLEARVIEW TWP. – There won’t be a seniors apartment complex built on township land in Creemore, as council voted down the possibility of declaring a Caroline Street lot surplus at its Monday night meeting.

Private developers Peter and Naomi Miller had proposed to build a three-storey, 24-unit building on the property, which is immediately east of the Creemore branch of the Clearview Public Library, if the township would declare it surplus.

The 5-3 vote split council. Mayor Chris Vanderkruys, who chaired the meeting, did not vote.

Deputy Mayor Barry Burton did not support the motion.

“I don’t we think we should be selling publicly owned land. We have criteria about affordable housing issues. I don’t want to see us sell it and then, when we need affordable land for affordable housing, we have to buy it,” he said.

Outside of the meeting, Burton said he thought township land could be offered free of charge for a purely affordable housing development as part of the township’s target of creating 72 units under the County of Simcoe 10-year affordable housing creation strategy before 2024.

The Millers had said in February up to 13 units would be affordable housing, but that wasn’t a set figure. The majority of the apartments would be leased at market value.

Following the February deputation, Clearview Public Library board chair Robert Charlton submitted a letter to council in disagreement with making the property surplus as it would prevent a future expansion of the Creemore library branch.

Coun. Thom Paterson said he was in support of selling the lot.

“I certainly don’t see the need for library expansion. I think there is an ambitious program going on now,” he said, referring to the construction of a new Stayner branch at the Stayner Community Centre, which is currently with the architects.

Coun. Doug Measures wants like to see some building activity in Clearview but didn’t think township land on Caroline Street was the right place.

“It’s my opinion we don’t have surplus land on Caroline Street. We have surplus land on Gideon Street.”

The Millers were sitting in the audience and didn’t speak during the meeting. In their February presentation, they said they were looking at other properties but that the Caroline Street property was their preferred location due to its close proximity to Mill Street businesses, the library and Station on the Green.

After the meeting, Naomi Miller said, “While we were disappointed with council’s decision, we hope to ultimately see this project through in Creemore, where the need for rental apartments for seniors remains. Our development timelines have shifted indefinitely as we pursue alternative sites.”

In his report to council, chief administrative officer Steven Sage recommended a severed parcel – of 200 by 168 feet – be declared surplus and then be advertised for sale.

An appraisal had set the value of $224,000 and, if sold, the money would be directed to reserves.

Sage told councillors that council had been discussing selling the property over the past year, but moved forward with the recommendation after the presentation by the Millers for a potential development and a request to declare it surplus.

He added if it was declared surplus, it would be available to all bidders and council would have numerous opportunities to effect decisions.

Quarry expansion

The sand and gravel quarry at Lafarge’s Avening location is nearly extracted and the company has purchased adjacent land that contains 4,000,000 tonnes of high-quality sand and gravel that represents a 20-year operation.

Brian Zeman, of MHBC Planning Urban Design and Landscape Architecture, made a presentation during a public meeting April 24 at council.

“The province has determined that this is an important sand and gravel area,” he said, adding customers for the existing site include Canadian Forces Base Borden, Barrie and Collingwood.

He said the property – located between County Road 42 to the west and Centre Line Road to the east and south of 3/4 Sideroad Nottawasaga – would use existing entrances and exits and haul routes and that truck traffic would be the same as existing.

Zeman added most of the existing pit has already been rehabilitated.

Donna Baylis, of Dunedin, spoke against the quarry expansion.

“We are very concerned about aggregate pits after fighting the mega-quarry in Melancthon.”

The application to extract aggregate out of a 2,300-acre quarry was withdrawn in 2012 after public outrage and national media attention and brought attention to the loss of a massive swath of rich farmland.

Baylis said aggregate companies are “notorious” for paying tonnage fees to municipalities that are so low, they don’t cover the cost to repair the roads from the wear-and-tear of the haulage trucks.

And she said rehabilitation efforts by companies can be vastly lacking.

“The New Lowell pit is not rehabilitated. It’s the same as it was 25 years ago,” she said, referring to the one with abandoned buildings and diesel tanks on County Road 9.

“They don’t have a good social licence if they can’t rehabilitate the pits they already have,” Baylis continued.

Vanderkruys asked why the County Road 9 site has been sitting empty for so long.

“It takes too long for you guys to get to this. I won’t be supporting another pit.”

Paterson said Lafarge should give the council assurance the New Lowell plant be rehabilitated before it expects approval for an expansion.

“I’ll take that message back,” said Chris Galloway, land manager for Lafarge of Central Ontario.

Galloway said the New Lowell plant still had material in it but that it has now been determined to be low grade. He said two other New Lowell sites have been completed with rehabilitation.

A township Official Plan amendment and zoning change are required before the expansion is approved.

