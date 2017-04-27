Council pushes ahead with planning review

COLLINGWOOD – One point that was raised repeatedly at the presentations for council about the redevelopment of Collingwood General and Marine Hospital (CGMH) in March from officials from two levels of government and a lawyer was the need for a municipal comprehensive review (MCR).

Monday night at council, a motion was passed to issue a request for proposals (RFP) for the completion of employment land, specifically around the land selected by the hospital board of trustees as the preferred site on Poplar Sideroad.

Although the site selection, which will be recommended by the Ministry of Health and Long-Term Care, comes later in the planning stages, the town has taken as proactive approach in assisting the hospital with moving the redevelopment process forward.

Not everyone was on side with the argument.

Coun. Kevin Lloyd voted against the motion.

“I don’t think that anyone at this table (will) dispute that a MCR has to be done. My concern that commencing with this MCR at this stage, specific to the hospital, is premature and also that it may fragment the overall review for 2018,” Lloyd said. “An MCR should be done, I believe, according to the Municipal Act, on all properties that are affected and not just concentrate on one property.”

Lloyd took issue with the staff report.

“I would expect a planning report to be more objective. There is no information in it that was provided by the hospital over the past couple of months,” said Lloyd.

Deputy Mayor Brian Saunderson said he wanted to work with the hospital and tried to dispel the notion there was animosity between the town and the hospital concerning the redevelopment.

“I very much support moving forward with the RFP process, but my comment is this that before we award the contract for the MCR, we first reach out to the hospital and ask if they support us moving forward and, at that point in time, it would be a big factor in my decision to move forward,” said Saunderson. “Obviously, we would like to do this collaboratively. I want to see us move this hospital project as far as we can, but I also want to do it with the hospital side by side with us.”

In the end, the motion passed 6-2, with Lloyd and Mayor Sandra Cooper opposed.

No water for EPCOR

Following public session, council went in-camera to discuss negotiations with Western Canadian utility company EPCOR.

The company had responded to the town’s RFP concerning the sale of Collingwood’s shares for Collus/PowerStream. During negotiations, EPCOR proposed to combine the town’s hydro shares combined with water and wastewater. Council recently decided not to consider concessions for water and wastewater services.

In a statement, Mayor Sandra Cooper said the town will continue to consider EPCOR’s offer to purchase the town’s hydro shares only.

“Due to the nature of the discussions with EPCOR and in the interests of the town, we are not able to divulge any further information to the public at this time,” said Cooper. “The town will release further information as soon as we are in a position to do so.”

