Trying to get the upper hand on graffiti

COLLINGWOOD – Graffiti is an issue in any town, but the Collingwood Downtown Business Improvement Association (BIA) wants to act before the problem gets out of hand.

Peggy Skelton, president of the BIA, made a deputation Monday evening to town council outlining concerns and inviting councillors to a workshop the group is hosting to find ways to not only eradicate the vandalism but to remove the work after it has been spotted.

“I am here today to talk about graffiti in the downtown core. Not that it doesn’t exist in other parts of the town,” said Skelton. “But you can see that they are not all pretty. Some are creative and some of them are pieces on top of other pieces of another graffiti artists’ work, but I would like to say, what is graffiti? It is defined as writing, drawing or symbols applied to any surface without the consent of the owner.”

“That’s the biggest part – this is an act of vandalism. It is not an expression of art and it is not an expression of street art,” Skelton said.

The problem, he said, isn’t just the esthetics of the graffiti but the expense of having it removed.

“It is the responsibility of the business owner to have it removed or else they are charged,” said Skelton. “We are having some issues in the downtown core and all of this costs money. And it either costs money to you here at the council table or to the people who own the buildings.”

In 2011, when there was last a graffiti-removal strategy, the town had to spend $20,000 for removal – money Skelton said could have been better spent elsewhere.

“To give an example, there is a property owner in the downtown who has a few properties and two facing brick walls have been tagged high up. They just got a quote from a Meaford company to come in and remove it. It came in at $1,800,” Skelton told council. “That is the property owner’s responsibility to have it removed, pay the bill, and then guess what? That will some how be downloaded to whoever the tenants of the building are. There is a cost for doing business, but it is an unnecessary cost for doing business.”

New products are being developed that can remove the paint from heritage brick, but weather is a challenge and so is time.

“So, what do we need to do? We need regular, rapid removal, and eventually this will deter. We also need people to ... either document or report it to the OPP or to our office,” said Skelton.