Mother of all Garage Sales Saturday

David Mills, left and Christopher Baines of the Collingwood Optimist Club show off a couple of the auction items available Saturday at the Mother of All Garage Sales at the Collingwood Curling Club. Doors open at 8 a.m. and the club is stuffed with unique, gently used items from electronics, appliances furniture and of course the silent auction table. The sale is the club's largest fund raiser of the year helping them support youth programs throughout the South Georgian Bay region.