Wasaga takes over Beaches One and Two

WASAGA BEACH – The Town of Wasaga Beach will be taking over Beach Areas 1 and 2 from Ontario Parks which operates Wasaga Beach Provincial Park.

Wasaga Beach council passed a bylaw in a 5-2 vote to enter into a lease agreement with the Province of Ontario for five years for the operation and management of the downtown beach areas at a budgeted cost of $186,000 for this year.

“This is wonderful news as it gives the town control over activities at the two most popular beach areas in our community,” said Mayor Brian Smith.

The agreement, which must now be ratified by Ontario Parks, gives the town approval authority over special events in the high-traffic tourist area.

It also provides town the opportunity to program activities along approximately one kilometre of beach and licence private operators such as lounger and umbrella rentals and refreshment stations.

The town will also be responsible for maintenance of the two beach and the enforcement of provincial statutes.

At an earlier council committee meeting CAO George Vadeboncoeur said overall costs of taking over the beach were realizing to be higher than previously expected and he’d taken it back for more study.

Deputy Mayor Nina Bifolochi had said at an earlier meeting that she expects the costs to be more expensive than the town can afford.

“This is an unnecessary cost to the taxpayer and a liability to the community so I won’t be supporting it,” she said before the vote.

Coun. Sylvia Bray also voted against the town assuming control for the downtown beaches.

The agreement is the result of months of work by municipal staff, ministry staff and council.

The Town of Wasaga Beach purchased commercial properties on the site in the spring of 2015 and functions as the lease holder for 28 commercial units, including three beach front bars for a price of approximately $14 million.

Bifolchi voted against the purchase saying it would leave the town in debt for years and was huge risk of taxpayers dollars.

Smith’s motto was “You can’t control what you don’t own” and said the investment was needed in order to improve the beach front and make Wasaga Beach a successful tourist draw like it had been in decades past.

giselewintonsarvis@yahoo.com

twitter.com/giselesarvis