50 years and waiting

1967 was the year my daughter was born. Shhhh! Don’t tell her I mentioned that.

1967 was Canada’s centennial year. One hundred years and counting!

1967 was a wonderful year of celebration for our province and for our country.

1967 was the last time the Toronto Maple Leafs won the Stanley Cup. Sadly, it’s now been 50 years and I’m still waiting for the second coming.

As a stalwart supporter of Canada’s most disappointing team over the past half-century, I really had hope this was the year we at least made it to the playoffs. Mission accomplished!

The youngsters attached to our current beloved Leafs have made the whole year worthwhile. Their enthusiasm. Their desire. It was wonderful to watch. Sure, they made mistakes, but they tried, really tried! Not only that – there were no excuses, just a better second effort the next time around.

Over the past 50 years, we have watched underachieving, overpaid athletes going through the motions. Not all, but many simply were not worth their weight in the gold they demanded.

This year, life returned. This magnificent group of young men along with a few “old” boys who were almost 30 took on a new life. They gave us hope for the future.

Back in 1967, I loved that team. They had some name players like Frank Mahovlich, Red Kelly and Terry Sawchuk, but overall they were just a band of devoted hockey players who loved the game and played as if there was no tomorrow.

Who can forget the likes of Eddie Shack? “Clear the track; here comes Shack!”

The fleet-footed Dave Keon was too small to play NHL hockey. Right!

There was Tim Horton, before the coffee kingdom.

There was the “chief,” George Armstrong, scoring the final goal of the series against Montreal. How wonderful a sight that was for all Canadians.

Of course, there was my namesake, Mike “Shakey” Walton. Sadly, we weren’t related, but being just five years older than him, I had some students who bought the idea I was the one and same. Jeez, I couldn’t even skate!

Well, you get the idea the roster was not a bunch of prima donnas but a group of players who wanted to win the Stanley Cup. They were a team.

This was not to say the ’67 Leafs didn’t have the usual internal problems. With Punch Imlach and Harold Ballard attached to the team, there had to be a certain amount of turmoil. Old-timers will know what I mean.

The point I’m making is the enthusiasm on the ice in 1967 has returned. I haven’t enjoyed watching the Leafs for years, and this year that excitement reappeared. Who would have believed they would take the No. 1 team to the brink of elimination for the Stanley Cup?

With a mitt full of rookies like Marner, Nylander, Brown and Matthews anchoring the roster, there is hope for the future. Let’s make sure they keep that youthful enthusiasm and don’t get led down the garden path like so many before them.

Keep that spirit. Play the game for the love of it. The contracts will come in spite of your desire to play for the joy of the game. Don’t let the money boys get in the way of your enthusiasm.

I eagerly await the next step in the development of this enthusiastic group – a team that doesn’t seem to know they shouldn’t be in the win column.

Enjoying the Leafs once again, Kent Walton can be reached at ebreflections@rogers.com.