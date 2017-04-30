Huronia West OPP offer their plans

For the first time, Huronia West OPP held public consultations across the region to educate the public about policing challenges and to gather concerns from the community.

However, attendance at the sessions held in Springwater Township, Clearview Township and Wasaga Beach on April 20 was low.

“The most we had was eight. That is a concern of mine. It’s an opportunity to understand the work we do and why we do it,” said Insp. Phil Browne, commander of Huronia West OPP.

Input from the meetings will be incorporated into the detachment’s 2017-19 action plan that will be published by mid-summer and include statistics.

Browne initiated the public meetings because he said he takes a holistic approach to community safety.

“It’s important for us to recognize police isn’t the answer to everything. We are good at certain things, but there are people who are better in other areas. It’s important for us to realize community safety isn’t just police responsibility; it’s everyone’s responsibility,” he said.

“So, let’s engage everyone so that the general public is aware of the issues ... That way, they have an understanding and will be empowered to support it.”

Despite the low turnout, he said he heard concerns from the three areas.

In Wasaga Beach, Browne said, he heard about perceptions on Facebook regarding policing response.

“There is an abundance of information about policing on the Internet, but they don’t hear anything from police ... Some of it is misinformation,” he said.

He said it’s important for people to distinguish between facts and opinions, and that police only publish information based on facts.

There were three homicides in the Huronia West detachment area in 2016, which “is a red flag,” said Browne.

Two fatalities took place over the May 24 weekend, and steps are being taken to deter crime this year.

The town is embarking on a better lighting system and security cameras in the Beach Area 1-2 district.

“In an agreement with the town, we identified the need for officers to remain on site for a longer period after the event,” he said.

In Springwater, concerns were regarding the security of construction equipment in new development areas.

“In Clearview, it’s traffic safety concerns because there is a lot of traffic moving through the area to get to Wasaga Beach or Collingwood,” Browne said.

Each community – Wasaga Beach, Clearview and Springwater – has a community policing committee, which Browne sees as a community partner. Members of the policing committees attended the meetings.

The new action plan is being created by reviewing the priorities from the 2014-16 plan along with lessons learned and changes to the community, Browne said.

Paul Stokes, a member of the Wasaga Beach Community Policing Committee, asked Browne how Wasaga Beach compares to other Ontario municipalities in terms of crime and policing. Browne said, “We are doing well.”

He added Huronia West OPP is at the forefront with its mental-health strategy. On a funded pilot project, officers are attending mental-health calls with a specialist from Collingwood General and Marine Hospital.

“A mental-health call, to police, is a medical call. We are not health specialists,” Browne said.

And having two police officers attend and accompany a person to the hospital and stay with that person ties up two officers for hours, he said.

This new model is effective in multiple ways, said Browne. The mental-health worker can triage the person to determine if a hospital visit is necessary. If not, they can make arrangements to get the person counselling assistance to get at the root of the problem, thereby decreasing the cycle of future calls.

If the person needs to go to hospital, the hospital will receive the mental-health worker’s initial assessment, streamlining the process and allowing the police officer to return to duty sooner.

Browne hopes this model will get stable funding and expand across the province.

Huronia West OPP has 65 officers, three of whom are retiring. That presents a “challenge” to the detachment, said Browne, because there is more demand for officers over the summer in Wasaga Beach.

Lara Hartman, who works in strategic management for the OPP, said it is putting together its 2017-19 strategic plan that will be published and available to the public. It will spell out five priorities for provincial policing.

“We are going through a large change in our organization,” she said. “Last year, we had over 300 folks retire from the OPP. That’s a huge gap and we have to continually hire back and train and get people up to speed. We will be going through that for the next three to five years.”

Priority No. 1 is maintaining leadership in all of the areas of policing and in the community, despite losing seasoned members through retirement.

The second priority is a healthy workforce. OPP members who are not well will receive the care they need to get well and return to the workforce while keeping the well people healthy and not working so much overtime that they become unwell, she said.

Technology is priority No. 3.

“We have rolled out technology over the last couple of years at an alarming rate,” said Hartman.

Patrol cars now have iPads, tablets, computers, radios and phones.

“There is so much technology in the car that our officers can call in occurrences and upload things on the computer and stay out in the community,” she said.

Hartman said they will now work on filling the technological training gap so the organization can be more effective.

Analytics is priority No. 4.

“We collect an alarming amount of data on a daily basis,” said Hartman.

Two years ago, the OPP began to inventory data and discovered it had 109 data sets.

“We are working to have some architecture to the data so that we can have data-based decision making where we have focused patrols – the right people at the right places – so we are really being effective,” she said.

The fifth priority is reinvestment.

The OPP is a $1-billion organization with 8,000 members. Funded by the provincial government, there is a cap on expenditures and on staff.

“We have to make wise decisions on how we are going to use our people and how we are going to use our dollars,” she said.

Cyber strategy is also a growing area, she said. There has been a request for more investigators for cyber crime.

“As an organization, we have to make hard choices. Do we pull from the front line, from terrorism, for drugs? What is the right decision?”

The priorities of the province flow down to the 87 individual detachments, as well as concerns of individual detachments flowing up to the provincial body, she said.

Anyone wishing to make a comment for the action plan has until April 30 to email Const. Mark Kinney at mark.kinney@opp.ca.

