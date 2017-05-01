Police looking for stolen trailer

THE BLUE MOUNTAINS - The OPP are asking for the public's assistance in locating a stolen trailer.

The theft took place within the last week at a commercial property on King Street East in The Blue Mountains. The trailer is described as a 2003 Hylander 14 foot dual axle 'landscaping' trailer, black in color with Ontario license A8833T.

If you have any information on this crime, please contact the Collingwood/The Blue Mountains O.P.P. at (705) 445-4321 or Call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (1-800-222-8477) or submit your information online at www.crimestopperssdm.com or www.crimestoppersgb.ca.