Public school board trustee appointed

County public school trustees gathered for a special board meeting to appoint a trustee for Wasaga Beach-Penetanguishene and Tiny townships on Monday.

Trustees heard submissions from 10 applicants before settling on Robert North in the first round of voting.

North is no stranger to the Simcoe County District School Board, having first been elected in 2003 representing Adjala-Tosorontio-Essa, holding the seat until the 2014 municipal election. In 1999, he served as a member of the Special Education Advisory Committee of the school board.

While serving as trustee, North held positions as chair of the Central Services Committee as well as the program committee. North was selected to serve twice as vice chair of the board and elected as chair of the board for two years.

The vacancy was created when Pamela Hodgson announced her resignation in an email to the board in February citing personal reasons.

The board chose to fill the position by appointment as opposed to a byelection in the interests of saving money and time.

North’s appointment takes effect immediately.