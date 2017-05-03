Live and Original live this weekend

The Collingwood Live & Original (L&O) Music Series kicks off this weekend at the Townhall Theatre inside the Eddie Bush Memorial Weekend.

Ten finalists will to compete on Saturday and Sunday to see who takes the L&O crown and all of the prizes that go with it.

Judges for the competition include longtime broadcaster Jeff Woods A music historian and author, who recently published Radio, Records & Rockstars. Woods can be heard every Sunday on Toronto’s Q107 as the host of “Records and Rockstars”.

Along with Woods is Lisa O’Hara is recognizable as the on-air voice of The PeakFM,

Kris Bawden from BIG101.1 and reigning 2016 Live & Original Champion Mike Charette.

After winning the hearts of the audience and judges in last year’s event; as well as the $3000 first prize, Charette has re-entered the studio to work on a new album of original songs. Charette’s home is in Sudbury, but he has developed a fondness for Collingwood and area and is looking forward to returning for L&O.

In addition to the Judging Panel, two workshops designed to promote and develop singer/songwriters will be facilitated by an exceptional lineup of musicians.

“Hitting the Studio” (Saturday, May 6th @ 12 noon) This session will give Josh Maitland, of Red Room Recordings, an opportunity to share his experience in bringing raw talent through the process of recording master tracks and song collections. Josh has international and cross-genre experience in eliciting the best that an artist has to offer. Mike Charette will also join Josh to talk about the process from the artist’s side of the glass.

“Songcraft” (Sunday, May 7th @ 12 noon) Blair Packham is steeped in musical experience. As a Canadian singer/songwriter he was the lead vocalist and guitar player for The Jitters in the 1980’s. Performing solo since 2000, he has also written for numerous film and television programs. He’s worked with such notable talents as Andy Kim, Ron Sexsmith, and Rik Emmett. On behalf of the Songwriters Association of Canada, he has been the host of Bluebird North in Toronto bringing together talented singer/songwriters to share their inspiration and music.

Packham will be joined by two-time L&O Finalist, Bernadette Connors, of Newmarket.

“Songcraft” will explore the inspiration, development process, joy, logjams, and frustrations of writing music and bringing the seed of a thought to something that everyone should hear.

Tickets are $10 each or $20 for a weekend pass, which includes both L&O competition concerts on Saturday and Sunday evenings. More information available at www.liveandoriginal.ca.