Program helps students manage stress

COLLINGWOOD – Starting high school isn’t easy.

You go from being the senior to the junior; there are new people you don’t know; toss in a little social media and a healthy dollop of hormones and, for some kids, it’s a recipe for disaster.

But what if they learn how to turn down the temperature by a few degrees? Might that make things a little better?

Cue the GRIT program. The name is an acronym for Growth, Resiliency, Identity, Thrive, which life and career coach Jennifer Bramwell is bringing to Grade 9 students at Collingwood Collegiate Institute (CCI).

“A year ago, it was the pilot, so we contacted CCI and got approval from the school board and we said, ‘OK, let’s see how the kids respond to it,’” said Bramwell. “They gave us a class of Grade 9 boys in phys-ed and we ran a program for six weeks. I did the program with Michele Rich and it was really successful. The school was all over it. They said that the kids needed it.”

A lot has been said about mental health and the challenges it can present for children and well as adults. Bramwell and Rich believed teaching young people what to look out for and how to cope was a lot better than waiting for a crisis.

“The reason that we created GRIT is because there are not a lot of tools on the crisis end – never enough – so we are dealing with the preventative end, where a lot of kids can benefit,” said Bramwell.

The program fits into the health curriculum within physical education.

“We have had two classes of Grade 9 girls, so 50 kids have been through the program and the kids got it. When we talk about a situation, there is nothing wrong with a situation; it is how you interpret it that creates the worry and the stress,” said Bramwell.

Bramwell tells the students it’s their thoughts about a situation that create the feelings, which then create behaviour.

Bramwell and the students are adopting the new teaching, which includes short meditation exercises.

“What’s really great is that the phys-ed teacher sits in on the meditation. So, she can reinforce the learning so that it doesn’t drop off like it normally does,” said Bramwell. “I’m really excited to see what is going to happen to those kids with the teacher reinforcing all of the stuff that I covered, and from what I could see, they really did understand the material.”

Bramwell knew anxiety in high school when there wasn’t very much known about it, and it certainly wasn’t spoken about. Although the effects are the same, there are new triggers kids deal with.

“A lot of them said social media is what worries them ... But it is interesting to know your thoughts, because a lot of us identify with our thoughts. We think that they are us, and I know that I went through that,” said Bramwell. “The anxious thinking – I believed that that was me, (but) that was my poor ability to turn down the volume on my worry and anxiety. You just start to identify with it and think it’s you. We don’t realize that there is this whole thing going on inside your brain with neurons connecting. The more you do it, the better you get at it. It doesn’t matter what it is.”

Despite knowing there is a need, Bramwell has faced challenges – particularly, funding.

“We applied for a grant and it was declined, but I couldn’t see just letting the program flop after the results that we saw from the group in the pilot sessions,” she said.

So, she is carrying on, offering the programs pro bono until another solution appears.

“There are 14 high schools in the Simcoe County (District School Board). I would really like to do all 14,” said Bramwell. “The need is there.”

jmcveigh@postmedia.com