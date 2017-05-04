Area schools boards are warning parents to be on the lookout for a new television series that deals with a particularly troubling subject.

Called 13 Reasons Why, the Netflix offering has become a popular choice for teenagers and even pre-teens despite its mature rating and the fact parents can set a control on their Netflix accounts to make viewing impossible for the younger set.

"We wanted to make parents aware that this is a series that students are watching and talking about," said Danielle Mink, mental-health lead with the Simcoe County District School Board.

"We're hearing that students from grades 6 and up are watching it."

Based on a novel by Jay Asher, the series depicts the story of a high-school student who dies by suicide, leaving behind 13 cassette recordings that share the events that she perceives led to her death.

Mink said viewing the series could be troubling for students, especially those already dealing with mental-health issues or who have been close to someone who either attempted or committed suicide.

According to Mink, parents who allow their children to watch the series should watch it with them since the program leaves a lot of questions surrounding suicide unanswered.

"They can help debunk some of the myths that are out there," she said, adding parents need to be ready to answer tough questions about what she refers to as the "glamourization of suicide."

"There are lots of supports available that can help you get through a difficult time," Mink said.

The board has also advised staff not to use the series as a teaching tool. According to a release, this decision is based on advice from mental-health professionals across the province, who have stated that the material is graphic and potentially triggering for vulnerable young people.

The region's French Catholic school board are also sounding the alarm bell as is the region's separate school board, which has also sent emails directly to parents.

"Some of our psychology and social-work staff thought the content in the series was concerning," said Simcoe Muskoka Catholic District School Board spokeswoman Pauline Stevenson.

Brian Beal, the board's director of education, said the mental health and wellness of students is too important to leave to a TV show.

"There is widespread concern from educators and mental-health professionals across the province about the contents of this series and we feel those concerns are valid," Beal said.

"The show is being promoted as a tool to prevent suicide, when in fact no actor in the show ever seeks help from a mental-health professional, family member, friend or other trusted adult."

Beal said the board wants its students and families to know they can always turn to a caring and trusting adult at any of its schools or the board office to assist them with mental-health issues.

"We also want them to know that we do not endorse or recommend this series for students because it could easily lead to misconceptions and misinformation about suicide, especially for vulnerable students."