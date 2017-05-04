Volunteers and community supporters were the stars at the Nottawasaga Valley Conservation Authority’s Evening of Thanks recently.

The event, held during National Volunteer Week, celebrated the contributions of individuals, organizations and businesses that provide their time and talent to protect and enhance the environment of the Nottawasaga Valley watershed.

“Without the support of our volunteers and community partners, the NVCA would not be able to undertake the stewardship work and offer the recreational programming we do,” said Innisfil Coun. Doug Lougheed, chairman of the NVCA board of directors.

“Our supporters’ actions – be they helping out at an event, planting trees on their property, or offering their financial support and technical expertise – benefit everyone in our watershed,” he added.

The NVCA also announced the recipients of the Conservation Champion Awards. Conservation champions are individuals, community groups, businesses, partners or agencies who have contributed to an environmental improvement project in one of the NVCA’s 18 member municipalities, spanning Simcoe, Dufferin and Grey counties.

The Young Conservation Champion award went to the Barrie District Hunters and Anglers Conservation Club Youth Program.

Based in Springwater Township, this group has been very active in conservation efforts, making and install bird and duck boxes, planting vegetable gardens and sharing the fresh produce with local shelters, conducting roadside and streamside clean-ups, and planting flowers to support declining bee and monarch butterfly species, among other programs.

Tom Hodgson received the Conservation Champion, Individual, award his volunteer work with the South Simcoe Streams Network. Hodgson has been a tireless leader of “boots on the ground” efforts to improve water quality and aquatic habitat along Beeton Creek. He has also lead volunteer tree planting crews at sites across the watershed.

The townships of Adjala-Tosorontio and Clearview were recognized with Conservation Champion, Municipal, awards for their efforts to protect local waterways. Adjala-Tosorontio was commended for their efforts to enhance fisheries on the Pine River, while Clearview was recognized for their support of restoration work along the Mad River near the Minesing Wetlands. Both of these projects contribute to improved aquatic habitat and water quality.

The Blue Mountain Watershed Trust Foundation received the Conservation Champion, Group, award for their work to conserve and protect the watershed ecosystems in Collingwood and the Blue Mountains. The Foundation’s recent efforts to manage invasive phragmites along the Georgian Bay shoreline in Collingwood and to study and protect the Silver Creek watershed were highlighted among their many accomplishments.

NVCA’s Agricultural Advisory Committee recognized two projects with Agricultural Stewardship Awards. Both projects illustrate the ecological benefits that happen when farmers, the community, and the environmental sector work together.

The South Simcoe Streams Networkreceived a stewardship award for their Trees for Streams Community Tree Planting Program.

Partnering with local producersTim Sturgeon, Ross Reynolds and Fred Somerville, volunteers planted more than 1,000 native trees and shrubs along 1 kilometre of streams in the Innisfil Creek watershed.

Also recognized by the committee was the Isiaragui Project: Restoring the Wye River, co-ordinated by the Elmvale Foundation. This project saw volunteer plant more than 2,000 native trees and shrubs along 4.5 kilometres of stream inthe Wye River. Farmers Bruce Roberts, David Graham, William Shotyk, Anne and John Nahuis were key.