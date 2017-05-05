Blue gives pupils a chance to see what's out there

BLUE MOUNTAINS–– Over 300 grade 8 students will be adding hands-on life lessons to their curriculum as they gather at Blue Mountain Resort on Tuesday, May 9 for the first ever Grade 8 Adventure Day.

Six local schools will be participating in what the Resort is hoping will be an on-going opportunity to engage with local youth.

Spearheaded by Blue Mountain’s Human Resources team, Grade 8 Adventure day will include activities developed to expose students to the wide range of job opportunities available at Blue.

“We have been given this amazing opportunity to expose our students to what their community has to offer,” says Patti Fedorco, a grade eight teacher at Cameron Street Public School. “These students, who are at a pivotal point in their lives, are lucky to be able to live in an area they can work and play.”

Students will also have the chance to learn about and discuss the transition from elementary school into high school including having a job for the first time. On hand will be Human Resources and Public Speaking professionals, offering pupils the opportunity to learn strategies for navigating this next stage of life.

“I feel that these local young people are the future of our community and of our Resort,” says Blue Mountain Resort VP, human resources, Lesley Biffin. “As the area’s largest employer, it is our responsibility to engage local youth and teach them about having a job, how to participate in a successful job interview, and how to write an impressive resume. These are basic life skills that can only be learned in practice. This event will provide a starting point for this type of learning as well as opportunities to showcase what job options exist for 14 to 15 year old students as they begin entering their working life.”

Blue Mountain, a four-season destination, employees up to 2,000 employees during peak seasons. Job opportunities at the resort vary from full-time, permanent professions to part-time seasonal jobs. Students have always been a significant part of the employee network at Blue.

This is the first of what Blue Mountain hopes will be an on-going event for local students.