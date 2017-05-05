Camphill Communities Ontario received the June Callwood Outstanding Achievement Award for Voluntarism last week in Toronto.

The Barrie-based Camphill was one of 18 individuals and six organizations from across Ontario which were honoured.

“It’s one of the nicest things that has ever happened,” said executive director Larry Palmer. “We have so many volunteers and can’t exist without them. (The award ) is a confirmation of all the work and value of all the volunteers, and what they have done over many years.”

Palmer said it was one of the most significant awards the organization has received.

Donald Stuart, a a well-known local artist, gold/silversmith and retired Georgian College teacher nominated Camphill for the award. Stuart was the recipient of the 2016 Camphill Communities Community Action Award.

“We honoured him last year in our tribute. It was a nice connection all the way around because he actually created the awards for the June Callwood Award so it meant even more,” Palmer added.

Camphill Communities Ontario is one of only three Camphills in Canada as well as 11 across North America and around the world. There were 20 countries represented in the World Wide Weave exhibition that toured the globe and made a stop in Barrie last year.

The Barrie Camphill, which also encompasses Angus, marked its 30th anniversary last year.

Weaving is just one aspect of Camphill, which creates inspirational learning opportunities for people with cognitive and developmental disabilities in both rural and urban settings in Simcoe County.

Chuck and Diane Kyd started the first Canadian Camphill in Caledon.

It began as a home for children with developmental disabilities. The children grew into adults and they had no place to go, nor was there space in Caledon to expand. When the Kyds were offered land near Angus, they moved there during the summer of 1987.

That became Camphill Nottawasaga, which includes a working farm where vegetables are grown and beef cattle roam along with amenities such as a greenhouse, herbery, pottery studio, wood shop and Novalis Hall, which includes a library and auditorium where all kinds of performances and workshops are held.

It is also home to several fairs each year.

An urban component followed in Barrie in 1997, as did the weavery, mosaic studio, life skills programs and, most recently, a downtown store for the products they create as well as a variety of art and crafts by artists from the greater Barrie region.

Currently, between the urban and rural centres, there are 30 residents and an additional 25 fee-for-service day-program participants from the area.

Keeping it all going are 75 volunteers and 85 employees.

One of the newest initiatives - employment readiness and volunteerism - is designed to provide opportunities for people with developmental difficulties which has already had an impact on 20 people who have received different kinds of training and are working in places such as Zehrs in Alliston.

Long-term planning is in the works to replace some facilities, add a greenhouse and build 20 residential housing units on Camphill Nottawasaga land.